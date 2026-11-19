Elliptical trainer v/s rowing machine: Which is better for cardio?
What's the story
The elliptical trainer and rowing machine are two popular options for cardio workouts. Both machines offer unique benefits, making them appealing to different fitness enthusiasts. Knowing the differences between these two can help you choose the right equipment for your fitness goals. Here, we explore the key differences between the elliptical trainer and rowing machine, focusing on their impact on cardio fitness.
Body engagement
Full body engagement
While rowing machines engage multiple muscle groups, including arms, legs, and core, elliptical trainers mainly work the lower body.
The former gives a more comprehensive workout by involving both the upper and lower body, which can lead to more calories being burned in a single session.
If you want a full-body workout that includes strength training with cardio, a rowing machine could be the better option.
Joint impact
Impact on joints
Elliptical trainers are famous for their low-impact nature, which makes them perfect for those with joint problems or recovering from injury.
They provide a smooth motion that mimics walking or running, without putting too much stress on joints.
Rowing machines, while also low-impact, may put more strain on joints due to the repetitive motion of pulling against resistance.
Caloric burn
Caloric burn potential
Rowing machines tend to burn more calories than elliptical trainers in similar time frames, as they engage more muscle groups at once.
A vigorous rowing session can burn up to 600 calories an hour depending on intensity and body weight.
However, ellipticals provide a solid calorie-burning workout too, especially when you increase resistance levels.
Space and cost
Space and cost considerations
When it comes to space and cost, elliptical trainers are usually cheaper than rowing machines.
They also require less floor space than rowers, which makes them ideal for home gyms with limited space.
However, prices may vary depending on features such as adjustable resistance levels or built-in workout programs.