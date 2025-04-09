We've got Emma Watson's favorite books listed for you
Emma Watson, who has played our favorite witch Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, is also a voracious reader and an advocate of literature.
Her book recommendations often showcase her varied interests and dedication towards social issues.
Here's looking at some of the most interesting reads she has suggested to her followers. It gives us an idea of the themes and ideas that fascinate her curious mind.
Dystopian insight
'The Handmaid's Tale' by Margaret Atwood
Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale is a dystopian classic that explores themes of power, control, and resistance.
Set in a totalitarian society where women are oppressed, this book forces the reader to examine gender roles and societal norms.
Emma Watson has championed this novel for its powerful narrative and thought-provoking material, making it a must-read in conversations about women's rights and autonomy.
Racial awareness
'Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Race'
Reni Eddo-Lodge's book tackles race relations in today's world with clarity and urgency.
Examining systemic racism and its implications on an individual through personal anecdotes and historical analysis, it's an eye-opener.
Emma Watson recommends this book for its insightful examination of racial dynamics, urging readers to confront uncomfortable truths about privilege and inequality.
Feminine wisdom
'Women Who Run With The Wolves' by Clarissa Pinkola Estes
Clarissa Pinkola Estes' collection of myths and stories delves into the wild woman archetype lying within every female psyche.
This book praises feminine strength, creativity, and intuition through the art of storytelling.
Emma Watson loves how these stories encourage women to embrace their true selves while defying societal norms.
Graphic memoir
'Persepolis' by Marjane Satrapi
Marjane Satrapi's graphic memoir Persepolis gives an intimate view of life through stunning illustrations along with personal experiences.
For Emma Watson, the artist's work is not just about its art but also because it provides the most unique viewpoints on how identities are formed in tough circumstances.