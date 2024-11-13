Summarize Simplifying... In short Start your day with a burst of energy from vegan ancient grains.

Try a refreshing quinoa fruit salad, a comforting bowl of amaranth porridge, light and fluffy teff pancakes, or a savory buckwheat breakfast bowl.

Each dish is packed with protein, essential amino acids, and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, promising a nourishing and satisfying meal to kickstart your morning. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Energize your mornings with vegan ancient grains

By Anujj Trehaan 10:00 am Nov 13, 202410:00 am

What's the story A healthy breakfast is the key to kick-starting your day, and adding ancient grains to your morning routine can supercharge your first meal. These time-tested grains, enjoyed by our ancestors for millennia, are not just nutrient powerhouses - they also bring a world of exciting flavors and textures to your breakfast table. Read on for some delicious and energizing vegan breakfast ideas starring ancient grains.

Dish 1

Quinoa fruit salad: A sweet start

Turns out, quinoa (it is a complete protein) is the secret ingredient to a killer fruit salad. Just cook up a cup of quinoa, let it cool, then toss with fruits like berries, mangoes, and peaches. Drizzle some maple syrup or agave nectar for sweetness, and sprinkle chia seeds on top for a boost of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. This sweet and refreshing dish won't leave you hungry.

Dish 2

Amaranth porridge: Creamy comfort

Amaranth is a protein powerhouse, complete with essential amino acids. To make amaranth porridge, simply simmer one part amaranth in three parts water until tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. Add almond milk for creaminess, dates or banana slices for natural sweetness, and a sprinkle of cinnamon for cozy warmth. This porridge is a nourishing way to start your day with a hug in a bowl.

Dish 3

Teff pancakes: Fluffy delight

Teff flour pancakes are a light, fluffy, and healthy way to start your day. Simply mix teff flour, baking powder, salt, vanilla extract, almond milk, and a flaxseed-water mixture to replace eggs. Cook on a non-stick pan until bubbles form, then flip. Top with fresh fruit or almond butter for added protein.

Dish 4

Buckwheat breakfast bowl: Savory twist

Simply cook buckwheat groats following the package instructions, then toss them with sauteed mushrooms, fresh spinach, ripe avocado slices, and juicy cherry tomatoes for a satisfying meal. Season everything with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice or a drizzle of balsamic vinegar for extra flavor. This power bowl pairs buckwheat's complex carbs with avocado's healthy fats for long-lasting energy all morning long.