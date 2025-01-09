What's the story

Neuroplasticity is the brain's remarkable ability to reorganize itself, adapt, and even heal by forming new neural connections across your lifespan.

This capability enables your brain to adapt by learning from experiences, adjusting to new situations, and even recovering from injuries.

Strengthening neuroplasticity can enhance your cognitive abilities, improve memory, and boost learning capabilities.

So, here are five effective exercises that can help you strengthen your brain's plasticity.