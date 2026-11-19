How to make healthy millet-based biscuits at home
What's the story
Millet-based savory biscuits are the perfect snack to enjoy during the monsoon season. These biscuits, made from nutritious millets, provide a healthy alternative to regular snacks. They are not just tasty but also provide various health benefits. The fiber-rich millets can boost digestion and keep you energized throughout the day. Here are some insights into making and enjoying these delightful snacks this monsoon.
#1
Choosing the right millet
Selecting the right type of millet is key to making delicious savory biscuits.
Pearl millet, finger millet, and foxtail millet are some popular options.
Pearl millet gives a slightly nutty flavor, while finger millet adds a hint of sweetness. Foxtail millet is known for its mild taste, which goes well with spices.
Choosing the right type according to your taste can make all the difference in the flavor of your biscuits.
#2
Adding spices for flavor
Spices are key to making millet-based biscuits tasty.
Cumin seeds, sesame seeds, turmeric powder, and black pepper can be added for flavor.
Cumin seeds give an earthy aroma, while sesame seeds add a nice crunch. Turmeric powder adds color and health benefits, and black pepper gives a spicy kick.
Experimenting with different spice combinations can help you find your perfect blend.
#3
Baking tips for perfect texture
Getting the right texture in your millet-based biscuits is all about baking techniques.
Make sure to grind millet flour finely so that it mixes well with other ingredients.
Use butter or ghee instead of oil for richer taste and crispiness.
Keep an eye on baking time; overbaking can make them too hard, while underbaking may leave them soft instead of crunchy.
Tip 1
Pairing suggestions for enjoyment
Pairing these savory biscuits with accompaniments can take their taste to another level.
They go well with green chutney or yogurt dip for added zestiness.
For those who like sweet flavors, having them with jaggery syrup gives an interesting contrast without overpowering their natural taste.
This makes them ideal for snacking during monsoons when you want something light yet satisfying.