Escape to serenity: Hill stations near Tokyo

By Anujj Trehaan 10:51 am Jul 16, 202410:51 am

What's the story Tokyo, a bustling metropolis, is surrounded by serene hill stations that offer a perfect escape from the city's hustle and bustle. These destinations blend natural beauty, traditional culture and outdoor activities ideally. Suitable for both day trips or weekend getaways, each hill station has its unique charm and attractions, providing a refreshing experience very close to Japan's vibrant capital.

Hakone: A hot spring haven

Hakone, known for its hot springs and stunning views of Mount Fuji, is just two hours from Tokyo. It's a top choice for those seeking relaxation amidst nature. Here, visitors can explore open-air museums, enjoy a pirate ship cruise on Lake Ashi, or take the Hakone Ropeway for sweeping views. The area is also steeped in history, featuring ancient trails and shrines.

Nikko: Where nature meets history

Nikko is a place where you can immerse yourself in both natural beauty and historical richness. About two hours north of Tokyo, it offers the famous Toshogu Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage site dedicated to Tokugawa Ieyasu. The surrounding national park boasts stunning waterfalls, lakes, and hot springs. Hiking trails abound for those wanting to explore the scenic landscapes further.

Karuizawa: A breathtaking mountain retreat

Karuizawa is an upscale resort town located about an hour by bullet train from Tokyo. Known for its mild climate in summer, it's an ideal spot for outdoor activities like cycling and hiking amidst lush forests. The town also offers shopping at Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza and art appreciation at the Hiroshi Senju Museum. It's a perfect blend of leisure and nature.

Kamikochi: Alpine paradise

Kamikochi sits in the heart of the Japanese Alps and is accessible via bus from Matsumoto City. This remote valley offers some of Japan's most stunning mountain scenery with clear rivers, dense forests, and towering peaks. It's a hiker's paradise with trails suitable for all levels leading to breathtaking viewpoints like Taisho Pond and Myojin Bridge.

Mount Takao: Nature's getaway close to home

Mount Takao, an hour from Tokyo, offers accessible hiking for all. Seven trails lead to the summit, featuring temples, monkey parks, and botanical gardens. Alternatively, a cable car provides views over Tokyo on clear days. This hill station is a favorite for its easy access and diverse natural attractions, making it a perfect day trip for those looking to escape the city's pace.