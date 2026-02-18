For vegetarians: Don't miss these high-protein beans

Beans are a staple in vegetarian cuisine, providing essential nutrients and versatility. They are loaded with protein, fiber, and other vitamins, making them an ideal alternative to meat. Including beans in your diet can make it easier to meet nutritional requirements without compromising on taste or variety. Here are five must-have beans for vegetarian cooking, and tips on how to use them effectively.

#1 Black beans: A protein powerhouse Black beans are famous for their high protein content, making them a favorite among vegetarians. They provide around 15 grams of protein per cup, along with plenty of fiber and antioxidants. Their rich flavor makes them perfect for soups, stews, and salads. You can also mash them up as a filling for tacos or burritos. Their dark color also adds visual appeal to any dish.

#2 Chickpeas: Versatile and nutritious Chickpeas are extremely versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes, from hummus to curries. They are rich in protein (around 14 grams per cup) and provide a healthy dose of iron and folate. Roasting chickpeas gives you a crunchy snack option, while cooking them softens them for soups or salads. Their mild taste makes them blend well with different spices and ingredients.

#3 Kidney beans: Heart-healthy choice Kidney beans are known for their heart-healthy benefits, thanks to their high fiber content that helps lower cholesterol levels. They provide about 13 grams of protein per cup and are also rich in potassium and magnesium. Kidney beans work well in chili dishes or as part of mixed bean salads. Their firm texture holds up well during long cooking times.

#4 Pinto beans: Creamy texture delight Pinto beans have a creamy texture when cooked, which makes them perfect for refried beans or creamy soups. They provide around 12 grams of protein per cup along with essential nutrients like phosphorus and B vitamins. Pinto beans absorb flavors well, making them ideal for seasoning-rich recipes like casseroles or enchiladas.