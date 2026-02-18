For vegetarians: Don't miss these high-protein beans
Beans are a staple in vegetarian cuisine, providing essential nutrients and versatility. They are loaded with protein, fiber, and other vitamins, making them an ideal alternative to meat. Including beans in your diet can make it easier to meet nutritional requirements without compromising on taste or variety. Here are five must-have beans for vegetarian cooking, and tips on how to use them effectively.
Black beans: A protein powerhouse
Black beans are famous for their high protein content, making them a favorite among vegetarians. They provide around 15 grams of protein per cup, along with plenty of fiber and antioxidants. Their rich flavor makes them perfect for soups, stews, and salads. You can also mash them up as a filling for tacos or burritos. Their dark color also adds visual appeal to any dish.
Chickpeas: Versatile and nutritious
Chickpeas are extremely versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes, from hummus to curries. They are rich in protein (around 14 grams per cup) and provide a healthy dose of iron and folate. Roasting chickpeas gives you a crunchy snack option, while cooking them softens them for soups or salads. Their mild taste makes them blend well with different spices and ingredients.
Kidney beans: Heart-healthy choice
Kidney beans are known for their heart-healthy benefits, thanks to their high fiber content that helps lower cholesterol levels. They provide about 13 grams of protein per cup and are also rich in potassium and magnesium. Kidney beans work well in chili dishes or as part of mixed bean salads. Their firm texture holds up well during long cooking times.
Pinto beans: Creamy texture delight
Pinto beans have a creamy texture when cooked, which makes them perfect for refried beans or creamy soups. They provide around 12 grams of protein per cup along with essential nutrients like phosphorus and B vitamins. Pinto beans absorb flavors well, making them ideal for seasoning-rich recipes like casseroles or enchiladas.
Navy beans: Small but mighty
Navy beans may be small but pack a punch when it comes to nutrition with about 15 grams of protein per cup along with high fiber content that aids digestion. These tiny white beans are perfect for baking into casseroles or adding to hearty soups, where they thicken broths naturally as they cook down over time. Their subtle flavor allows them to blend seamlessly into any recipe without overpowering other ingredients present within it.