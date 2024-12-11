Summarize Simplifying... In short Keeping your American Eskimo Dog's teeth healthy involves a daily brushing routine with dog-specific products, providing dental chews and toys, and ensuring regular vet visits for professional cleanings.

Essential dental hygiene tips for American Eskimo Dogs

12:06 pm Dec 11, 2024

What's the story Dental health is as important for your American Eskimo Dog (famous for their bright white coats and playful dispositions) as it is for you. Ignoring dental care can result in painful health problems like gum disease and tooth loss. This blog gives you simple tips to keep your American Eskimo Dog's teeth clean and healthy, so they can stay as happy and playful as ever.

Brushing basics

Start with regular brushing

Establishing a daily brushing routine is crucial for eliminating plaque and preventing the formation of tartar in American Eskimo Dogs. Always use a toothbrush and toothpaste specifically designed for dogs; human products can be detrimental to them. Introducing this routine early in their life familiarizes them with the process, fostering a positive association that contributes to improved dental health throughout their lives.

Chews and toys

Invest in dental chews and toys

Dental chews and toys aren't only a source of enjoyment for your American Eskimo Dog; they're also a crucial tool for keeping their teeth clean. These items are specifically formulated to minimize plaque accumulation and fortify gums through the natural chewing process. Just make sure the chews are size-appropriate for your dog to avoid any choking risks.

Vet visits

Professional dental cleanings are key

Despite your best efforts at home, professional dental cleanings by a vet are crucial for your American Eskimo Dog. These cleanings are the only way to eliminate tartar that can't be brushed away at home. Vets generally advise annual professional cleanings, though the frequency might depend on your dog's specific dental health requirements and conditions.

Breath checks

Don't ignore bad breath

Although often brushed off as mere "dog breath," chronic halitosis (bad breath) in your American Eskimo Dog may indicate underlying dental disease or gastrointestinal problems. A sudden shift or deterioration in their breath warrants immediate attention. It's essential to seek advice from your vet without delay to exclude any potentially severe conditions contributing to the problem.

Healthy eating

Pay attention to diet

Diet is a crucial factor in maintaining your American Eskimo Dog's dental health. Dry kibble is generally preferred over wet food as it aids in plaque removal due to the mechanical action involved in chewing. Plus, there are specific dental diets designed to support oral health by minimizing plaque buildup and maintaining fresh breath.