Essential skin care tips for Chinese Crested dogs

By Anujj Trehaan 12:03 pm Jan 03, 2025

What's the story Chinese Crested dogs are adorable and captivating companions, renowned for their unique look - some have fur, others don't. The hairless ones, however, need extra TLC to keep their skin healthy and happy. So, today we bring you some crucial skin care tips for your Chinese Crested dog. Keep them shining, both inside and out!

Bathing routine

Regular bathing is key

Chinese Crested dogs need a bathing routine every week or two using a gentle, dog-specific shampoo. This frequency is key to maintaining their skin clean and avoiding the buildup of oils that can cause irritation or infections. Finding the right balance is important, as bathing too often can remove natural oils from their skin, while bathing too infrequently can lead to dirt accumulation.

Skin hydration

Moisturize regularly

The skin of a Chinese Crested dog is prone to irritation and can quickly become dry if not adequately moisturized. After every bath, it's crucial to apply a hypoallergenic moisturizer formulated specifically for dogs. Don't skip this step. Concentrate on areas that tend to get drier than others, like the elbows and around the neck. This routine preserves the skin's moisture balance, keeping your pet comfortable and their skin healthy.

Sun care

Sun protection is crucial

Chinese Crested dogs can easily get sunburned because they don't have fur to protect their skin. Make sure to apply a pet-safe sunscreen before your dog goes outside, especially when the sun is at its strongest. You'll need to reapply it during the day as needed, paying special attention to exposed areas like the back and ears.

Nutrition

Healthy diet for healthy skin

A balanced diet is crucial for keeping your Chinese Crested dog's skin healthy. Opt for dog foods containing omega-3 fatty acids, as they help keep the skin hydrated and elastic. While supplements can be helpful, it's always a good idea to check with your vet before introducing anything new to your dog's diet.

Health monitoring

Regular vet check-ups

Regular veterinary examinations are crucial for identifying any underlying issues that may be affecting your Chinese Crested dog's skin health. Many Chinese Cresteds suffer from allergies or hormonal imbalances that can impact their skin. Your vet will be able to recommend specific care routines or treatments to manage any conditions and maintain your pet's comfort.