Essential spices for authentic Sri Lankan curry

By Anujj Trehaan 02:02 pm Dec 05, 202402:02 pm

What's the story The allure of Sri Lankan cuisine lies in its vibrant flavors and fragrant spices, which come together to form unforgettable curries. Grasping the fundamental spices utilized in these dishes is crucial to recreating the true essence of Sri Lankan gastronomy at home. Delve into this article to discover the must-have spices for any aspiring Sri Lankan curry connoisseur.

Cinnamon

Ceylon cinnamon: The fragrant bark

Ceylon cinnamon, not to be confused with the more common Cassia variety, is a secret weapon in Sri Lankan cuisine. It's milder, more fragrant, and has a sweeter aroma, lending a unique flavor profile to curries. And, unlike Cassia, Ceylon cinnamon sticks are thin with multiple layers, easily broken into smaller pieces - perfect for cooking.

Curry powder

Roasted curry powder: The flavor foundation

The foundation of any Sri Lankan curry is the roasted curry powder. This aromatic blend combines a medley of spices, including coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and fenugreek seeds. These ingredients are dry-roasted until fragrant and then ground into a fine powder. This spice blend imparts a rich, earthy flavor and forms the aromatic base of the curry.

Pandan

Pandan leaves: The aromatic leaf

Pandan leaves are a secret weapon in many Asian kitchens, including Sri Lanka. Locally referred to as rampe, these long green leaves impart a distinctive aroma and flavor to curries that no other herb or spice can emulate. Tied into knots and added whole to dishes during cooking, they work their magic subtly.

Mustard seeds

Mustard seeds: The tiny spheres of flavor

Black mustard seeds play a starring role in Sri Lankan cuisine. When they're heated in oil, they burst open and release a nutty flavor that gives curries a deep, complex taste. They're usually added at the start of cooking, along with other whole spices like fenugreek seeds, to infuse the oil with flavor.

Tamarind

Tamarind: The souring agent

Tamarind paste is the unsung hero of Sri Lankan curries, delivering that key sour punch that rounds out the flavor profile. Its tangy character is a game-changer, playing off the spiciness of chili peppers and the richness of coconut milk. This trio forms a holy trinity of taste, laying the foundation for many traditional dishes. With tamarind in the mix, every curry hits that sweet spot of flavor harmony.