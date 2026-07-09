Find your perfect island retreat in Estonia

Vormsi

Vormsi: Untouched wilderness awaits

Vormsi Island is an untouched wilderness, ideal for those seeking solitude in nature's lap. The island has vast swathes of heathland, dotted with ancient oaks, creating an ideal habitat for various bird species. Birdwatching enthusiasts will be in for a treat as they encounter migratory birds who flock here during certain seasons. Vormsi also has quaint villages, where you can interact with friendly locals, who are happy to share stories about their heritage.