Find your perfect island retreat in Estonia
What's the story
Estonia's islands are a treasure trove of natural beauty and tranquility, just waiting to be explored. These hidden gems offer a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. With their pristine landscapes and rich biodiversity, these islands make for an ideal destination for those looking for solitude and connection with nature. Here's a look at some of Estonia's most serene island retreats.
Saaremaa
Saaremaa: A nature lover's paradise
Saaremaa is Estonia's largest island and is famous for its unique natural features. The island has beautiful landscapes, including windmills, limestone cliffs, and dense forests. Saaremaa is also home to the famous Kaali meteorite craters, which are a must-visit for any nature lover. The island's calm environment makes it perfect for hiking and cycling tours, letting you explore its diverse flora and fauna at your own pace.
Hiiumaa
Hiiumaa: Tranquility amidst nature
Hiiumaa Island is famous for its peaceful atmosphere and stunning natural beauty. The island has beautiful beaches, dense forests, and a variety of wildlife. Tourists can visit the famous Hiiumaa lighthouses, or take a leisurely stroll through the nature reserves. The calm waters around Hiiumaa are also perfect for kayaking or sailing, giving you a chance to explore the coastline up close.
Muhu
Muhu: A blend of culture and nature
Muhu Island provides a unique blend of cultural experiences and natural beauty. Famous for its traditional wooden houses and local crafts, Muhu also has beautiful landscapes with meadows and forests. The island's quiet roads are perfect for cycling enthusiasts who want to explore its scenic routes at leisure. Visitors can also indulge in local cuisine made from fresh ingredients sourced from the surrounding areas.
Vormsi
Vormsi: Untouched wilderness awaits
Vormsi Island is an untouched wilderness, ideal for those seeking solitude in nature's lap. The island has vast swathes of heathland, dotted with ancient oaks, creating an ideal habitat for various bird species. Birdwatching enthusiasts will be in for a treat as they encounter migratory birds who flock here during certain seasons. Vormsi also has quaint villages, where you can interact with friendly locals, who are happy to share stories about their heritage.
Kihnu
Kihnu: Tradition meets tranquility
Kihnu Island is famous for its vibrant traditions, which have been preserved over generations. The island also offers a serene environment, with sandy beaches and lush greenery. Kihnu women are famous for their colorful folk costumes, which they wear during traditional festivals. These festivals celebrate age-old customs. Visitors can take part in these festivities, while enjoying the peaceful surroundings that make Kihnu so special.