Etiquette for ice skating rinks

By Anujj Trehaan 11:44 am Dec 05, 202411:44 am

What's the story Ice skating is a beloved pastime for children and adults alike, enjoyed worldwide. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned pro, knowing and adhering to ice skating rink etiquette is key to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all. This article offers vital tips on maintaining good manners on the ice.

Preparation

Know before you go

Before you hit the ice, make sure you're dressed for the occasion. Stay warm and comfy in clothes that let you move easily. Don't forget gloves - they'll keep your hands safe if you take a tumble. Check the public skating schedule and any rink rules before you go. Renting skates? Make sure they fit snugly and support your ankles.

Safety first

Respect the rules

Every ice skating rink operates with a unique rhythm, guided by rules that ensure everyone's safety. These often include a designated direction for skating (typically counter-clockwise), separate areas for novice skaters, and specific times allocated for freestyle practice or hockey games. Adhering to these rules isn't just about etiquette. It's crucial for avoiding collisions and fostering an environment where everyone can enjoy the ice.

Sharing space

Be mindful of others

Ice rinks can be busy places, particularly during public sessions! Always be mindful of your surroundings and other skaters. Don't stop abruptly or stand still in the center of the rink where you might obstruct others or cause accidents. Need to rest or tie your laces? Head over to the sideboards.

Helping hands

Offer assistance

Falls are a frequent occurrence at ice skating rinks, particularly for those new to the sport. If you notice someone take a tumble nearby and they're struggling to get up, it's considered polite to lend a hand. But, make sure to ask before helping; some people might want to figure it out themselves, or they could have an injury that needs to be handled with care.

Cleanliness counts

Leave No Trace

Keeping things tidy is a matter of basic courtesy at an ice skating rink, and everywhere else for that matter. Throw away any litter such as empty water bottles or snack wrappers in the provided bins around the rink. If you bring your own skates, ensure they are clean before entering the ice to prevent leaving behind debris that could cause other skaters to trip.