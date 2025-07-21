Styling tips for curly hair

If you have curly hair, you know it can be a blessing and a curse at the same time. If you're looking for low-maintenance styles, free-form twists are the perfect solution. They enhance natural curls without needing a lot of time or products for styling. By working with the natural texture of curly hair, you can create stylish yet easy-to-maintain looks. Here are some tips to incorporate free-form twists into your daily routine.

Texture Embrace natural texture Embracing your hair's natural texture is key to perfecting free-form twists. Don't over-manipulate your curls with heat or too much styling products. Let your curls air dry naturally after a wash. Thereafter, use a lightweight leave-in conditioner. This will keep your curls hydrated and well-defined, making them look beautiful naturally, without relying on heavy products or tools.

Hydration Use moisturizing products Moisture is key to keeping curly hair alive and kicking. Opting for hydrating shampoos and conditioners specifically made for curly textures is important. To seal in moisture and give hair a natural shine, including oils like coconut or argan oil in your routine helps. They lock in moisture well without weighing down the curls, keeping them bouncy and defined.

Preparation Section hair before twisting Before you start with the free-form twists, it is important to section your hair for an even application of products and easy styling. Begin by sectioning your hair in manageable parts, using clips or bands for separation. Ensure that each section is thoroughly detangled before you start twisting. This preparatory step is key in achieving uniform twists and that each curl gets an even amount of product, resulting in a more defined, lasting style.

Technique Twist while damp For best results, start the twisting process with damp hair (not too wet) to properly set the curl pattern while avoiding frizz. Before twisting each section, use a curl-enhancing cream or gel. This step ensures your curls stay defined and vibrant all day long, giving you a long-lasting style without much effort.