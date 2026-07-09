For a refreshing salad, boil tender cluster beans until slightly tender

Love cluster beans? Try these easy dishes

By Vinita Jain 01:28 pm Jul 09, 202601:28 pm

What's the story

Tender cluster beans, or guar, are a staple in many vegetarian kitchens. They are loaded with nutrients and lend a unique texture to dishes. This versatile ingredient can be used in various recipes, making it a must-have for those looking to add variety to their meals. Here are five ways to use tender cluster beans in everyday vegetarian cooking.