Love cluster beans? Try these easy dishes
What's the story
Tender cluster beans, or guar, are a staple in many vegetarian kitchens. They are loaded with nutrients and lend a unique texture to dishes. This versatile ingredient can be used in various recipes, making it a must-have for those looking to add variety to their meals. Here are five ways to use tender cluster beans in everyday vegetarian cooking.
Quick stir-fry
Stir-fried delight with cluster beans
A quick stir-fry with tender cluster beans makes for a nutritious and easy meal option. Simply chop the beans into small pieces and saute them with garlic, onions, and your choice of spices. This method retains the crunchiness of the beans while enhancing their natural flavors. Serve it as a side dish or toss it with rice/noodles for a complete meal.
Fresh salad
Nutritious cluster bean salad
For a refreshing salad, boil tender cluster beans until slightly tender. Mix them with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Drizzle some olive oil and lemon juice over the top for added zest. This salad is not just colorful but also packed with vitamins and minerals that promote overall health.
Spicy curry
Flavorful cluster bean curry
A flavorful curry can be made by cooking tender cluster beans with tomatoes, onions, and spices like cumin and coriander. The slow cooking allows the flavors to meld together beautifully, creating a rich dish that goes well with rice or flatbreads. This curry is perfect for those who love spicy food but want to keep it vegetarian.
Rice mix
Cluster bean stir-fried rice
Incorporate tender cluster beans into your fried rice recipe for an added crunch and nutrition boost. Start by frying some onions in oil until golden brown, add chopped cluster beans along with cooked rice, soy sauce, and any other veggies you like. Stir-fry everything together until heated through; enjoy this delicious twist on traditional fried rice!
Crispy fritters
Baked cluster bean fritters
For crispy fritters, mix finely chopped tender cluster beans with gram flour (besan), spices like turmeric and chili powder, and salt. Shape the mixture into small patties and bake them in a preheated oven until golden brown on both sides. These fritters are great as appetizers or snacks at any gathering.