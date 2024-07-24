In short Simplifying... In short Lisbon's vintage trams offer a unique way to explore the city's rich history and culture.

Tram 28 takes you through the historic Alfama district, while Tram 25 offers a scenic route from Estrela to Baixa.

For maritime enthusiasts, Tram 15 links central Lisbon to Belem along the Tagus River, and Tram 18 provides enchanting nighttime views.

Tram 24, starting at Luis de Camoes Square, offers a glimpse into Portuguese life, ending at Campo de Ourique market.

Experience Lisbon's vintage tram rides

By Anujj Trehaan 10:06 am Jul 24, 202410:06 am

What's the story Lisbon, Portugal's hilly, coastal capital city, is not only known for its cafe culture and soulful Fado music but also for its unique tram rides. These vintage trams wind through the city's narrow streets and steep gradients, offering a journey back in time. Riding one is an essential Lisbon experience, blending sightseeing with the charm of yesteryear.

Glide through Alfama on Tram 28

Tram twenty-eight, perhaps Lisbon's most iconic tram, offers a route meandering through the historic Alfama district. This journey provides glimpses into Lisbon's past, featuring views of ancient ruins, tight alleyways, and stunning vistas from atop hills. It's more than just a ride; it's a mobile history lesson that allows hopping on and off at landmarks like Sao Jorge Castle, making it a unique experience.

Discover Estrela and Baixa

For those looking to explore beyond Alfama, Tram 25 offers a scenic route from the quaint Estrela district to bustling Baixa. Along this ride, passengers can marvel at the Estrela Basilica's grandeur before diving into the heart of Lisbon's downtown area. This tram line is less crowded than Tram 28 but equally enriching in terms of sightseeing opportunities.

A seaside journey on Tram 15

Tram 15 offers a unique perspective by linking central Lisbon to Belem along the Tagus River. This route is ideal for enthusiasts of maritime history and architecture, as it passes significant monuments like the Jeronimos Monastery and Tower of Belem. The tramway's path along the riverbank ensures passengers enjoy refreshing breezes and picturesque waterfront views, enhancing the journey's appeal.

Nighttime views on Tram 18

For an enchanting evening adventure, consider hopping onto Tram 18. This route takes you through some of Lisbon's most picturesque neighborhoods under the enchanting night sky. Being a lesser-known path, it offers a more intimate experience of the city by night, when streets are quieter and illuminated landmarks cast a magical atmosphere. It presents an ideal, tranquil way to conclude your day in Lisbon.

The Campo de Ourique Explorer

Don't miss Tram 24, reintroduced after years. It starts at Luis de Camoes Square and ends at Campo de Ourique market, passing through residential and historical areas. This ride offers a glimpse into Portuguese life and stops near landmarks like the Church of Sao Roque. Each tram journey in Lisbon showcases the city's rich history, culture, and beauty, providing an authentic experience.