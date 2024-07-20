In short Simplifying... In short Bhimashankar Wildlife Reserve, home to the ancient Bhimashankar Temple, is a unique blend of spiritual heritage and natural beauty, attracting both pilgrims and nature lovers.

The forest comes alive with a rare bioluminescent glow from the Mycena Genus Fungi, especially after heavy monsoon rains.

Adventure seekers can also enjoy thrilling treks through the dense forest, offering panoramic views of the Sahyadri ranges and a chance to spot wildlife.

Exploring the mystical beauty of Bhimashankar Wildlife Reserve

By Simran Jeet 04:25 pm Jul 20, 2024

What's the story Situated in the Western Ghats of India, Bhimashankar Wildlife Reserve is a hidden treasure known for its rich wildlife and spiritual significance. Located just 100 km east of Mumbai, visitors here can witness the rare and mesmerizing phenomenon of the forest glowing at night. Let's explore this unique sanctuary, where nature's beauty and cultural heritage blend seamlessly to create an unforgettable adventure.

Endemic species

Rich biodiversity

Bhimashankar is home to a diverse array of flora and fauna, including several endemic species found only in the Western Ghats. The sanctuary boasts a lush cover of evergreen and semi-evergreen forests that support a variety of wildlife such as the Indian giant squirrel, Malabar giant squirrel, and elusive species like the Malabar gray hornbill.

Spiritual

Sacred and serene

Apart from its ecological significance, Bhimashankar holds immense spiritual importance. The ancient Bhimashankar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is situated amidst the wilderness, adding a spiritual aura to the sanctuary. This blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage attracts pilgrims and nature enthusiasts alike, making it a unique destination for both religious rites and eco-tourism.

Bioluminescence

Glowing forest phenomenon

One of the most mesmerizing phenomena in the Bhimashankar forests is the bioluminescent glow. This occurs when decaying wood emits an otherworldly glow, caused by the Mycena Genus Fungi, small mushrooms resembling moss. Only 70 out of 10,000 known fungi species are bioluminescent, making this a rare event. When these fungi glow, they light up the entire forest, creating one of nature's greatest spectacles.

Heavy rains

Rare bioluminescent phenomenon

In the Western Ghats, the bioluminescent phenomenon is rare, usually seen after heavy monsoon rains in July, August, and September. While bioluminescence on beaches is well-known, terrestrial bioluminescence is uncommon. Mostly, fireflies and glowworms illuminate forests. Witnessing the glowing forest floor requires not just the right timing but also favorable conditions like rainfall intensity, moisture levels, and a bit of luck.

Dense forests

Trekking and adventure

For adventure enthusiasts, Bhimashankar offers exhilarating trekking trails that wind through dense forests and picturesque landscapes. The trek to Bhimashankar Temple is particularly popular, rewarding trekkers with panoramic views of the Sahyadri ranges and opportunities to spot wildlife along the way. The sanctuary's rugged terrain and diverse terrain make it a haven for nature lovers seeking both challenge and tranquility.