Unwind at thermal spas near Budapest
Budapest, often hailed as the "City of Spas," offers a unique blend of historical charm and relaxing thermal waters. Just beyond its bustling streets, several tranquil spa towns await. These destinations promise serene landscapes and healing waters, making them perfect for a rejuvenating weekend getaway. Here are five relaxing thermal spas located within a short drive from Budapest.
Soak in Egerszalok's natural pools
Egerszalok, two hours from Budapest, is famous for its mineral-rich thermal springs and the "Salt Hill," a notable limestone formation. This spa town has outdoor pools with varied temperatures, surrounded by greenery. The water's minerals are known for their healing properties, aiding joint pain and skin conditions. It's an ideal spot for those seeking relaxation amidst natural beauty.
Experience royal baths at Godollo
Godollo, known for its grand Royal Palace, also offers thermal baths just 30 minutes from Budapest. These baths provide a royal relaxation experience away from the usual crowds. Rich in magnesium and calcium, the water aids in muscle relaxation and bone health, making it an ideal retreat for history enthusiasts looking to relax after palace tours.
Discover Heviz's thermal lake
Heviz hosts the world's second-largest thermal lake that remains warm year-round thanks to its geothermal source. An hour and a half drive from Budapest will take you to this natural wonder where you can float among water lilies in warm, therapeutic waters. The lake's mud and water are known for their curative effects on rheumatic diseases and post-operative recovery processes.
Relax at Szechenyi's grand baths
While technically in Budapest, Szechenyi Baths merit mention due to their grand scale and opulent architecture that transports visitors back in time. As one of Europe's largest public baths with 18 pools of varying temperatures, it offers an unparalleled soaking experience amidst stunning Baroque buildings. Rich in sulfate, calcium, magnesium bicarbonate, fluoride ions among others; these waters can help alleviate various ailments including arthritis.
Rejuvenate at Veli Bej Bath
For those seeking tranquility away from tourist crowds but still within Budapest's vicinity should head to Veli Bej Bath - one of the city's oldest Turkish baths recently restored to its original splendor while incorporating modern amenities like Jacuzzis and saunas alongside traditional Ottoman architecture. This hidden gem provides a peaceful ambiance perfect for meditation or simply unwinding after exploring the city.