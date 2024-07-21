In short Simplifying... In short Experience the charm of foreign landscapes without leaving India!

Shillong, the "Scotland of the East," offers lush, Scottish-like landscapes, while Khajjiar, the "Mini Switzerland of India," captivates with its serene beauty and snow-capped Himalayan backdrop.

For a taste of Alaska's icy wilderness, head to Auli, Uttarakhand, known for its pristine, snow-covered slopes and breathtaking views.

By Simran Jeet 01:18 pm Jul 21, 202401:18 pm

What's the story India boasts destinations that mimic international charm, evoking far-off allure with their names and landscapes. A land of diverse cultures and breathtaking scenery, it surprises travelers with spots that could easily be mistaken for foreign locales. From serene beaches to verdant valleys, these places offer a striking resemblance to global paradises. Let's explore the Indian places that resemble distant lands.

Kerala

Kochi

Situated in Kerala, Kochi is often referred to as the "Venice of the East." The city features a complex network of backwaters, lagoons, and canals that draw comparisons to Venice, Italy. Kochi's historic appeal, ancient churches, and colonial-era architecture provide glimpses of European influence. The scenic backwaters and houseboats gracefully navigating these tranquil waters evoke memories of Venetian gondolas.

Meghalaya

Shillong

Shillong, known as the "Scotland of the East," reveals rolling hills, verdant valleys, and cascading waterfalls reminiscent of Scotland's landscapes. Its allure lies in breathtaking natural beauty, providing visitors with a Scottish experience amid northeastern India's splendor. Nearby, Cherrapunji, famed as one of the wettest places on Earth, enchants with lush vistas, living root bridges, and mist-shrouded hills.

Himachal Pradesh

Khajjiar

Khajjiar, located in Himachal Pradesh, is fondly known as the "Mini Switzerland of India." This picturesque hill station features vast green meadows, dense forests, and a serene lake, reminiscent of Swiss landscapes. With snow-capped Himalayan peaks as a backdrop, Khajjiar captivates visitors seeking Switzerland's charm within India. Its tranquil beauty makes it a sought-after destination, offering a Swiss allure amid the Indian Himalayas.

Uttarakhand

Alaska

Auli, nestled in Uttarakhand, is known as the ''Alaska of India." Famous for its pristine, snow-covered slopes, Auli is an ideal winter escape. With breathtaking views of the Himalayan peaks and great skiing opportunities, it captures the essence of Alaska's icy wilderness. Perfect for adventure seekers and snow lovers alike, Auli promises an unforgettable snowy retreat.