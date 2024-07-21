Discovering humanity's oldest languages

By Simran Jeet 01:16 pm Jul 21, 202401:16 pm

What's the story In the annals of human history, languages serve as venerable relics that bridge the ancient and the modern. They are not merely tools of communication but living testimonies of the civilizations that shaped our world. Let's delve into the past to discover the five oldest languages, each telling stories of cultural richness and deep history spanning centuries.

Iraq

Sumerian

Sumerian, an ancient language spoken in Mesopotamia (modern-day Iraq), is arguably the oldest known written language. Its origins date back to around 3100 BCE and were primarily written in cuneiform script on clay tablets. Sumerian literature, including myths, epics, and hymns, provides insights into early Mesopotamian society and religious beliefs. Despite its eventual decline, Sumerian influenced subsequent Semitic languages in the region.

Egypt

Egyptian

Ancient Egyptian, closely tied to the civilization along the Nile, is another respected language with a history spanning over three millennia. Its hieroglyphic script adorned temples, tombs, and monuments, capturing the essence of Egyptian life, religion, and governance. The language evolved through several phases, from Old Egyptian to Demotic script, influencing neighboring languages and cultures throughout its long history.

South India

Tamil

Tamil, one of the classical languages of India, has a literary tradition spanning over two millennia. It is spoken predominantly in South India and parts of Sri Lanka. Tamil literature encompasses Sangam poetry, composed between 300 BCE and 300 CE, reflecting the cultural and social milieu of ancient Tamil society. The language's longevity is attributed to its rich literary heritage in the region.

China

Chinese

Chinese, a Sino-Tibetan language family, has a written history dating back to the Shang dynasty (circa 1250 BCE). Chinese characters evolved over millennia into a complex writing system used across East Asia. Classical Chinese literature, including Confucian texts, poetry, and historical chronicles, has profoundly shaped Chinese culture and philosophy. Modern Mandarin, a standardized form, remains the most widely spoken variety today.

India

Sanskrit

Sanskrit, the oldest Indo-European language with a written record, dates back to around 1500 BCE. The earliest written Sanskrit appears in the Rigveda, Vedic Sanskrit hymns dating back to the 2nd millennium B.C. It now serves as a liturgical language in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism scriptures. Recognized as a classical language in India, Sanskrit remains integral to religious and scholarly practices.