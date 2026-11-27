Rani Ki Vav, a stepwell in Patan, is an architectural marvel of the 11th century. It is famous for its intricate sculptures and carvings that depict various mythological scenes.

The stepwell was built by Queen Udayamati in memory of her husband, King Bhimdev I.

It was added to UNESCO's World Heritage Sites list in 2014. The site gives a glimpse of the advanced engineering and artistic skills of ancient India.