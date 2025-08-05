Fun things to do in Gujarat

Gujarat , a western Indian state, is an exquisite blend of culture and cuisine waiting to be discovered. From colorful festivals and handicrafts to delicious food, Gujarat is an experience in itself. From the busy streets to tranquil landscapes, the state is home to many hidden gems that showcase its history and cultural diversity. Here's an itinerary to take you through some must-visit spots to soak in Gujarat's true essence.

Ahmedabad Discovering Ahmedabad's heritage Being the largest city in Gujarat, Ahmedabad is famous for its architectural marvels and historical places. The Sabarmati Ashram gives a peek into Mahatma Gandhi's life and principles. The ancient craftsmanship is beautifully displayed at the Adalaj Stepwell through the intricate carvings. A walk through Manek Chowk is a delight with bustling markets of local handicrafts and textiles. Exploring these sites gives a peek into Ahmedabad's rich heritage.

Culinary journey Savoring Gujarati thali delights Famous for its unique flavor combination, Gujarati food is mostly vegetarian. A traditional Gujarati thali consists of dhokla, khandvi, dal, kdahi, roti, rice, and sweets like jalebi or shrikhand. These dishes provide a different taste, from sweet to spicy. Eating these delicacies at local restaurants will give you the real flavors of the city.

Rann of Kutch Exploring Rann of Kutch's vastness Popularly known for its expansive salt desert, the Rann of Kutch also comes alive during the Rann Utsav festival. The festival is a cultural extravaganza where folk music and dance performances are held. Artisans from Bhujodi, Nirona village showcase embroidery and rogan art. They use castor oil-based colors to create intricate designs on cloth, displaying traditions exclusive to the region.