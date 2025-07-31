When in Lisbon, visit these historic bookstores

With its rich history and vibrant culture, Lisbon is a haven for book lovers. The city features several vintage bookstores, which offer a unique glimpse into the past. These stores aren't just about books; they are about the experience of stepping back in time. Whether you're a bibliophile or just curious, exploring these bookstores can be an enriching experience. Here are must-visit vintage bookstores in Lisbon.

#1 'Bertrand Bookstore': A historical gem Bertrand Bookstore, in Chiado district, holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest operating bookstore in the world. Founded in 1732, it has a wide variety of books across genres. The classic architecture of the store and its historical significance make it a must-visit for anyone who loves literature and history. Its shelves feature Portuguese as well as international titles, making it accessible to all.

#2 'Livraria Ler Devagar': A cultural hub Located in LX Factory, Livraria Ler Devagar isn't just a bookstore, it's a cultural center. Famous for its sky-high bookshelves and artistic structures, this store frequently organizes events like book launches and art exhibitions. The place inspires creativity and exploration in its visitors. Perfect for those who love art as much as literature, it provides an experience that's much more than just shopping for books.

#3 'Alfarrabista do Calhariz': A collector's paradise Alfarrabista do Calhariz specializes in rare and antique books, making it a paradise for collectors. Located near Bairro Alto, this bookstore offers an extensive collection of out-of-print editions and first editions that attract bibliophiles from around the world. Its cozy atmosphere invites visitors to spend hours browsing through its unique offerings while discovering literary treasures from different eras.

#4 'Fabula Urbis': A local favorite Nestled close to Alfama's narrow streets, Fabula Urbis is dedicated to Lisbon-themed literature. From guidebooks to novels taking place within the cityscape itself—ideal souvenirs or gifts. Apart from this, this quaint shop also showcases the works of local authors. They offer an insight into Portuguese culture through storytelling. This makes it a favorite among tourists looking for authentic experiences during their time here.