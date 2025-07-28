India's most breathtaking cycling trails: A list

Cycling through India's hill stations is the best way to explore untouched trails and enjoy the beauty of nature. These quiet locales allow one to connect with nature and indulge in a healthy activity. From lush green terrains to tough paths, every trail has its own charm. Here are some of the best cycling routes in India's hill stations and what makes them special.

Manali Trails Explore Manali's scenic routes Known for its picturesque landscapes, Manali also has a number of cycling trails according to one's skill level. The Solang Valley route is a favorite among cyclists for its breathtaking views and moderate difficulty level. The other option is the Old Manali to Naggar Castle trail, which offers a mix of uphill climbs and downhill rides through apple orchards and quaint villages.

Munnar paths Discover Munnar's tea gardens Famous for its sprawling tea gardens and misty hills, Munnar in Kerala is a paradise for cyclists. Cycling through these plantations is an experience worth cherishing, with stunning vistas at every turn. The Anamudi Shola National Park route is perfect for those wanting to explore diverse flora and fauna, while enjoying a leisurely ride amidst nature.

Ooty tracks Ride through Ooty's rolling hills Nestled in the Nilgiri Hills, Ooty has rolling hills and scenic views to offer cyclists. In particular, the Ooty to Coonoor trail is a favorite, owing to its gentle slopes and panoramic views of tea estates. Cyclists can also explore the Emerald Lake area, which offers a tranquil setting for a peaceful ride.

Coorg routes Pedal across Coorg's coffee plantations Often referred to as the 'Scotland of India,' Coorg has lush coffee plantations that make for great cycling routes. The Madikeri circuit takes the riders through dense forests and coffee estates, while giving a glimpse of the local wildlife. Another recommended route is from Kushalnagar to Dubare Elephant Camp, which promises an adventurous ride along winding roads.