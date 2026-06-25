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Discover Malta through its historic food tours

By Simran Jeet 03:25 pm Jun 25, 202603:25 pm

What's the story

Malta, an island nation in the Mediterranean, has a rich culinary heritage that reflects its diverse history. Its ancient food trails take you on a journey through time, showcasing traditional dishes and ingredients that have been used for centuries. These trails are not just about tasting but also about understanding the cultural significance of Maltese cuisine. From savory pastries to sweet treats, exploring these trails gives a unique insight into Malta's gastronomic past.