Explore New Zealand's South Island by road
New Zealand's South Island is a treasure trove of natural beauty, offering landscapes that range from snowy peaks to lush rainforests. A road trip here isn't just about the destinations but the breathtaking journeys between them. Each route unfolds like a story, with every turn revealing something new and unexpected. Here are five unforgettable road trips that promise an authentic Kiwi experience.
Journey through alpine wonders
The drive from Christchurch to Queenstown via Mount Cook is a spectacle of alpine scenery. Spanning roughly six hours, this journey takes you through the heart of the Southern Alps. Highlights include Lake Tekapo, with its turquoise waters, and the towering Mount Cook, New Zealand's highest peak. The route offers numerous spots for short hikes and photo opportunities, making it perfect for nature lovers.
Coastal charms unveiled
Embark on a journey from Picton down to Kaikoura along State Highway one for an encounter with New Zealand's stunning coastline. This four-hour drive is famed for its marine life sightings, including dolphins and seals. Kaikoura itself is a haven for whale watching and enjoying fresh seafood by the sea. The route's scenic beauty is complemented by its rich marine biodiversity.
Wine and vistas galore
No visit to the South Island is complete without exploring Marlborough, New Zealand's largest wine region. Starting from Blenheim, this leisurely drive through vineyard-clad landscapes offers ample opportunities to stop at wineries for tastings of world-renowned Sauvignon Blanc. The journey can be extended to include Nelson, allowing travelers to enjoy both exquisite wines and artistic communities nestled in stunning settings.
Wilderness at its best
The West Coast route from Greymouth to Haast is an untamed wilderness adventure that showcases dense rainforests, glaciers, and rugged coastlines over seven hours of driving time. Highlights include Punakaiki's Pancake Rocks and Franz Josef Glacier where you can take guided walks up close to these ancient ice formations. This trip encapsulates the raw beauty of New Zealand's landscapes.
Southern Scenic Route spectacular
Embark on a road trip from Queenstown to Dunedin, or the reverse, traversing the South Island's most scenic parts in three to five days. Visit The Catlins for waterfalls and wildlife, Nugget Point for its lighthouse, and Curio Bay to possibly see penguins at dusk. This journey marries coastal beauty with wildlife sightings, promising unforgettable experiences.