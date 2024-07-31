In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a tasty Mexican jackfruit carnitas taco by shredding well-drained jackfruit and sautéing it with spices and onion in olive oil.

What's the story Jackfruit carnitas tacos offer a vegetarian take on a classic Mexican dish. Traditionally made with pork, this version uses young green jackfruit as a meat substitute, fully plant-based. Originating from Mexico, carnitas are known for their rich flavors and versatility. This eggless, vegetarian version preserves the cultural essence, providing an inclusive option for all. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you will need two 20-ounce cans of young green jackfruit, one tablespoon of olive oil, one small onion, two cloves garlic, one teaspoon ground cumin, one teaspoon smoked paprika, one-half teaspoon coriander, one-quarter teaspoon chili powder, salt, pepper to taste, juice of one lime, one-half cup vegetable broth, and corn tortillas for serving.

Step 1

Prepare the jackfruit

Begin by preparing the jackfruit. Ensure it's well drained and rinsed first. Then, use your fingers or two forks to shred it into pieces that mimic the texture of pulled pork. This crucial step significantly improves the jackfruit's ability to soak up the flavors from the spices and seasonings that you'll add later, making it a vital part of the recipe process.

Step 2

Cook the jackfruit mixture

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chopped onion and minced garlic to the skillet and saute until they become soft and translucent. Stir in all the spices (cumin, smoked paprika, coriander, chili powder) along with salt and pepper. Mix well before adding in the shredded jackfruit. Saute everything together for about five minutes until well combined.

Step 3

Simmer with broth

Pour lime juice and vegetable broth (or water) into the skillet with your spiced jackfruit mixture. Reduce the heat to low and allow it to simmer uncovered for about 20 minutes, or until the jackfruit has absorbed most of the liquid. It's crucial to stir the mixture occasionally throughout this process, ensuring even cooking and effective distribution of flavors throughout the jackfruit.

Step 4

Assemble tacos

Warm corn tortillas in a dry pan over medium heat for about 30 seconds on each side, making them pliable but not crispy. Generously spoon the cooked jackfruit carnitas onto each tortilla. Add toppings like sliced avocado or chopped cilantro as desired. This recipe delivers an authentic Mexican cuisine experience, being both vegetarian and eggless, ideal for those exploring international dishes without dietary compromises.