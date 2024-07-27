In short Simplifying... In short India's eco-tourism hotspots include Pragpur in Himachal Pradesh, known for its heritage architecture and sustainable practices; Sitlakhet in Uttarakhand, offering eco-lodges and nature activities; and Madhya Pradesh's Kanha National Park, a wildlife haven promoting conservation.

These destinations blend cultural heritage, environmental stewardship, and adventure, making them perfect for eco-conscious travelers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Exploring India's destination for eco-friendly holidays

By Simran Jeet 12:51 pm Jul 27, 202412:51 pm

What's the story India's vast and diverse landscapes offer numerous eco-friendly travel opportunities where nature and sustainability harmoniously coexist. With an emphasis on responsible tourism, several destinations promote eco-conscious practices, blending natural beauty and cultural heritage. Eco-tourists can explore lush greenery, serene hill stations, and rich biodiversity while supporting local communities and environmental preservation. Let's explore eco-friendly destinations in India that offer unique experiences celebrating sustainable living.

Kerala

Thenmala

Thenmala, in Kerala's Kollam district, is India's first planned eco-tourism destination. Its rubber trees, forests, and plantations, was recognized by the World Tourism Organization as a premier eco-friendly project. The emphasizes is on sustainable development, local community involvement, and eco-friendly accommodations. Visitors can explore Shenduruney Wildlife Sanctuary, engage in rock climbing and mountain biking, and enjoy boat rides on the Thenmala Dam reservoir.

Himachal Pradesh

Pragpur

Pragpur, in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, is India's inaugural heritage village, exemplifying community-based eco-tourism. Its well-preserved architecture, cobbled streets, and traditional homes showcase its cultural heritage. The local community actively preserves this charm, offering stays in heritage homes for an authentic experience. Pragpur's focus on organic farming, waste management, and water conservation reinforces its commitment to sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship.

Uttarakhand

Sitlakhet

Sitlakhet, situated in Uttarakhand's Almora district features accommodations like eco-lodges and campsites designed for minimal environmental impact. Visitors enjoy activities such as trekking, bird watching, and exploring local villages, while the region's focus on organic farming, rainwater harvesting, and waste reduction highlights its dedication to environmental conservation. Sitlakhet is an ideal retreat for eco-conscious travelers seeking tranquility and nature immersion.

Madhya Pradesh

Kanha National Park

Kanha National Park, renowned for its tiger, leopard, and barasingha populations, inspired Rudyard Kipling's "The Jungle Book." Eco-tourism efforts emphasize wildlife conservation and community engagement. Eco-friendly lodges and campsites minimize environmental impact. Visitors engage in conservation activities, learn about local tribes, and support sustainable development. Kanha offers a unique blend of wildlife adventure and environmental stewardship in India's wilderness.