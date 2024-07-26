In short Simplifying... In short The Cambridge Dictionary has expanded its lexicon with over 3,200 new words and phrases, including pop culture and gaming terms.

"Chef's kiss", a term for perfection, and "boop", a gentle touch on the nose or head, have been added.

Gaming terms like "speedrun" and "side quest" are now influencing everyday language, with "speedrun" meaning to complete something quickly and "side quest" referring to a less important additional activity.

By Simran Jeet 06:42 pm Jul 26, 202406:42 pm

What's the story The Cambridge Dictionary, one of the world's most popular dictionaries, has broadened its vocabulary with the addition of more than 3,200 words, terms, and phrases this year. Among these new entries are popular online terms such as "the ick," "boop," and "chef's kiss." The term "the ick" gained prominence after being featured on the reality show Love Island.

New definitions

Understanding the new terms: 'The ick' and 'IYKYK'

"The ick" is defined as "a sudden feeling that you dislike someone or something or are no longer attracted to someone because of something they do." Examples from the dictionary include: "I used to like Kevin, but when I saw him in that suit it gave me the ick," and "If you suddenly feel repulsed by someone you're dating, that's the ick talking." Another addition is "IYKYK," an abbreviation for "if you know you know," often used on social media.

More additions

'Chef's kiss' and 'Boop' join the dictionary ranks

The term "chef's kiss" has also been included in the dictionary. It is used to describe something deemed perfect or excellent, and refers to a gesture where one kisses their fingers and thumb together, then pulls their hand away from their lips. Another new entry is "boop," defined as a gentle hit or touch on a person's or animal's nose or head as a sign of affection or joke.

Diverse inclusions

'Face journey,' gaming terms, and more make the cut

The dictionary has also added "face journey," a term denoting a series of expressions appearing on someone's face showing different emotions they are experiencing as a reaction to something. Phrases and idioms such as "porch piracy" and "go over to the dark side" have been included. Online gaming-related words like "speedrun" and "side quest" have found their place in the lexicon too.

Gaming impact

Gaming terms influence offline language use

According to Colin McIntosh, Cambridge Dictionary programme manager, gaming-inspired words like "speedrun" and "side quest" have begun to influence how we talk about our offline lives. "Speedrun" is now used to mean "to complete something much faster than it is usually done," while "side quest" refers to "an activity that is done in addition to another activity and is less important than it."