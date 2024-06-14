In brief Simplifying... In brief Dive into the world of armchair travel with these classics.

Ernest Hemingway's 'Green Hills of Africa' takes you on a 1930s African safari, while Robert Louis Stevenson's 'In the South Seas' explores Pacific Island cultures.

Patrick Leigh Fermor's 'A Time of Gifts' vividly revives Europe's history, and Samanth Subramanian's 'Following Fish: Travels Around the Indian Coast' offers a unique look at India's coastal life.

These books promise to transport you to different corners of the world, all from the comfort of your home.

Read these books

Explore the world through pages: Armchair travel classics

By Anujj Trehaan 04:51 pm Jun 14, 2024

What's the story Traveling explores new cultures, landscapes, and experiences. However, not everyone can physically travel to distant lands. Books offer a great alternative. Armchair travel classics enable readers of all ages to embark on adventures to far-off places with vivid storytelling and rich descriptions. These timeless books provide unforgettable journeys around the world from the comfort of one's home.

'Green Hills'

Green Hills of Africa by Ernest Hemingway is more than a travelogue; it's an in-depth exploration of the African landscape during a 1930s safari. Hemingway's observations of hunting in Kenya and Tanzania, combined with reflections on literature and life, make this book compelling. It transports readers to Africa's vast plains, offering insights into its beauty and challenges, and intertwining nature with deep philosophical musings.

'In the South Seas'

In the South Seas by Robert Louis Stevenson chronicles his travels across the Pacific Islands after setting sail from San Francisco in 1888. Stevenson provides detailed accounts of his encounters with islanders, their cultures, and traditions against a backdrop of breathtaking landscapes. His narrative combines adventure with anthropology, giving readers a comprehensive view of life in Polynesia and Melanesia at that time.

'A Time of Gifts'

A Time of Gifts by Patrick Leigh Fermor recounts his walk from Holland to Constantinople in 1933 at age 18. Beyond landscapes, it delves into encounters across Nazi Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria before Turkey. Fermor's prose vividly revives history and offers a close look at Europe on the cusp of transformation, blending personal journey with broader historical context.

'Following Fish: Travels Around the Indian Coast'

Following Fish: Travels Around the Indian Coast by Samanth Subramanian is a culinary exploration along India's coastline. It delves into how fish influences local economies, cultures, cuisines, politics and religion. The book provides insights into the diverse communities of India connected by their relationship with the sea and fish. A compelling read for those interested in India's coastal life beyond its tourist attractions.