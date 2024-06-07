Next Article

Explore the world through your flavors: Read culinary travel books

By Anujj Trehaan 09:53 am Jun 07, 202409:53 am

What's the story Culinary travel books blend adventure with gastronomy, taking readers through the world's cultures and cuisines from their homes. These books not only share recipes but also the stories and traditions behind them, offering insights into global lifestyles. For food lovers keen to broaden their culinary horizons, these must-reads act as windows into the diverse kitchens across the globe, enriching their culinary knowledge.

Book 1

'A Taste of Paris'

A Taste of Paris by David Downie takes readers on a historical journey through Paris, exploring its culinary heritage. This book investigates how food has influenced the city across centuries, from royal banquets to the vibrant scenes of bistros and modern cafes. It's an engaging blend of history and delicious French cuisine descriptions, perfect for those who dream of Paris or adore French food.

Book 2

'Eating Vietnam'

Eating Vietnam by Graham Holliday delves into Vietnam's street food culture. Vividly describing dishes from Hanoi and Saigon's alleyways and markets, it offers insights into their role in Vietnamese life. This adventurous read captures the essence of Vietnamese cuisine, encouraging readers to discover flavors beyond the well-known pho and banh mi, showcasing the country's culinary diversity.

Book 3

'Delights from the Garden of Eden'

Nawal Nasrallah's Delights from the Garden of Eden is more than just a cookbook; it's a comprehensive guide to Iraqi cuisine's history and cultural significance. Through recipes passed down generations, this book showcases Iraq's contribution to global gastronomy, including dishes like masgouf and kubba. It provides an enlightening perspective on Iraq's rich culinary traditions, making it ideal for those interested in Middle Eastern foods.