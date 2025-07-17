World's most breathtaking train journeys: A list

Train journeys offer the most unique exploration of the world, with stunning views and unforgettable experiences. They take you through snow-capped mountains and lush forests, showcasing the various landscapes of our planet. Perfect for an adventure lover or someone who just wants a leisurely ride, these journeys are a treat to the senses and create unforgettable memories with routes around the globe.

Alpine adventure The Glacier Express in Switzerland The Glacier Express is famous for its picturesque route through the Swiss Alps. Connecting Zermatt and St. Moritz, this journey offers the most stunning views of mighty peaks, deep gorges, and beautiful villages. The train crosses 291 bridges and passes through 91 tunnels, making it both an engineering marvel and a treat to the eyes. You can sit back comfortably and enjoy this eight-hour ride, feasting eyes on Switzerland's alpine beauty.

Epic journey Trans-Siberian Railway in Russia One of the longest train routes in the world, the Trans-Siberian Railway, is a 9,000-kilometer-long journey from Moscow to Vladivostok. An iconic journey, the Trans-Siberian Railway takes travelers through seven time zones and gives a peek into Russia's sprawling wilderness. Passengers get to see terrains ranging from taiga forests, steppes, and Lake Baikal—the world's deepest freshwater lake. The journey is also a taste of Russian culture and history on its long route.

Outback Expedition The Ghan in Australia The Ghan offers an extraordinary expedition through Australia's heartland from Adelaide to Darwin. This three-day journey traverses almost 3,000 kilometers through some of the most scenic landscapes including red deserts, rugged mountains, and tropical savannahs. However, as a bonus, travelers can enjoy off-train excursions at major stops like Alice Springs or Katherine Gorge to explore more of Australia's one-of-a-kind terrain.

Scenic splendor Rocky Mountaineer in Canada The Rocky Mountaineer offers a luxurious way to explore Canada's stunning landscapes between Vancouver and Banff or Jasper National Parks. Famous for its glass-domed coaches that give unobstructed views of towering mountainsides and cascading waterfalls along its route, this two-day trip promises awe-inspiring scenery throughout Western Canada's natural wonders. It ensures passenger comfort with gourmet meals served onboard.