World's most breathtaking train journeys: A list
What's the story
Train journeys offer the most unique exploration of the world, with stunning views and unforgettable experiences. They take you through snow-capped mountains and lush forests, showcasing the various landscapes of our planet. Perfect for an adventure lover or someone who just wants a leisurely ride, these journeys are a treat to the senses and create unforgettable memories with routes around the globe.
Alpine adventure
The Glacier Express in Switzerland
The Glacier Express is famous for its picturesque route through the Swiss Alps. Connecting Zermatt and St. Moritz, this journey offers the most stunning views of mighty peaks, deep gorges, and beautiful villages. The train crosses 291 bridges and passes through 91 tunnels, making it both an engineering marvel and a treat to the eyes. You can sit back comfortably and enjoy this eight-hour ride, feasting eyes on Switzerland's alpine beauty.
Epic journey
Trans-Siberian Railway in Russia
One of the longest train routes in the world, the Trans-Siberian Railway, is a 9,000-kilometer-long journey from Moscow to Vladivostok. An iconic journey, the Trans-Siberian Railway takes travelers through seven time zones and gives a peek into Russia's sprawling wilderness. Passengers get to see terrains ranging from taiga forests, steppes, and Lake Baikal—the world's deepest freshwater lake. The journey is also a taste of Russian culture and history on its long route.
Outback Expedition
The Ghan in Australia
The Ghan offers an extraordinary expedition through Australia's heartland from Adelaide to Darwin. This three-day journey traverses almost 3,000 kilometers through some of the most scenic landscapes including red deserts, rugged mountains, and tropical savannahs. However, as a bonus, travelers can enjoy off-train excursions at major stops like Alice Springs or Katherine Gorge to explore more of Australia's one-of-a-kind terrain.
Scenic splendor
Rocky Mountaineer in Canada
The Rocky Mountaineer offers a luxurious way to explore Canada's stunning landscapes between Vancouver and Banff or Jasper National Parks. Famous for its glass-domed coaches that give unobstructed views of towering mountainsides and cascading waterfalls along its route, this two-day trip promises awe-inspiring scenery throughout Western Canada's natural wonders. It ensures passenger comfort with gourmet meals served onboard.
Heritage ride
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway in India
The iconic "Toy Train," the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway plies on narrow-gauge tracks to Darjeeling, through the tea plantations. A UNESCO World Heritage site, it has been operational since the late 19th century, and gives the stunning views of Kanchenjunga range on an 88-kilometer journey. The zigzag loops of this route ensure a gradual ascent, and it is famous for its nostalgia and breathtaking views.