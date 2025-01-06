Exploring Colombia's vibrant wedding customs
What's the story
Colombia, with its wealth of culture and traditions, holds a treasure trove of unique wedding customs.
Brimming with colorful outfits, pulsating music, and rhythmic dance, these nuptials are a carnival of senses.
This blog post delves into five unique traditions that highlight Colombia's vibrant heritage and the jubilant way love is celebrated there.
Unity
The candle ceremony
A beautiful and emotional tradition in Colombian weddings is the Candle Ceremony.
Each partner lights a separate candle, and together they use these individual flames to ignite a third candle.
This act represents their commitment to a new life together as one, while honoring their individual identities.
This tradition is not only visually beautiful, but also a powerful symbol of unity, shared paths, and the importance of individuality within togetherness.
Serenade
Serenata: A musical tribute
Unlike the tradition of calm, quiet nights before a wedding in many cultures, Colombian grooms have a special task - they have to serenade their soon-to-be-bride.
Yes, with a whole band (or sometimes just his trusty guitar), he sings his heart out under her window on the eve of their wedding.
This sweet tradition highlights the role of music and heartfelt expression in Colombian culture. Love, actually!
Prosperity
Las arras: Coins for prosperity
At the wedding ceremony, Colombian couples participate in a traditional exchange of 13 coins called las arras.
Symbolizing commitment to each other's welfare and prosperity, the groom and bride pass these coins back and forth, promising dedication to their shared well-being.
This tradition highlights the value of mutual support and contribution in marriage.
Spirits
Aguardiente: Toasting with tradition
Aguardiente, the anise-flavored national spirit of Colombia distilled from sugar cane, holds a place of honor at weddings.
Toasts with this strong drink are a tradition, representing warmth, friendship, and the forging of unbreakable bonds between guests and families alike.
Passing the aguardiente is more than a toast - it's an invitation into one's home, into one's heart.
Fiesta
The crazy hour
Every Colombian wedding has a secret weapon for unforgettable fun: La Hora Loca, or The Crazy Hour.
This tradition injects a wild surge of energy into the dance floor with masks, glow sticks, confetti cannons, and even performers.
It's the ultimate high point of the celebration, ensuring everyone leaves with a heart full of joyous memories.