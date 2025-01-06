What's the story

Portugal's culinary scene is a treasure trove of delicious pastries.

From the world-famous Pasteis de Nata to hidden gems unique to each region, Portuguese pastries are a sensory delight.

These sweet treats, with their perfect balance of textures and flavors, are a testament to Portugal's rich history and cultural influences.

In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the most mouthwatering desserts and snacks that define Portugal's gastronomic heart.