These ancient megaliths, possibly used for astronomical observations, were constructed with colossal stones, a feat that baffles researchers due to the lack of modern machinery.

Exploring Earth's megalithic structures: Stone circle mysteries

By Simran Jeet 01:47 pm Dec 09, 202401:47 pm

What's the story Megalithic stone circles have captivated humanity for centuries. These ancient structures, scattered across the globe, hold a special allure due to their architectural sophistication and the enigma of their purpose. From the world-famous Stonehenge in England to the equally intriguing yet lesser-known circles in West Africa, each site holds a unique window into the past, offering a glimpse of the civilizations that painstakingly erected these enduring monuments.

Stonehenge

The enigma of Stonehenge

Stonehenge, in Wiltshire, England, is the world's most famous stone circle. Estimated to be built between 3000 BC to 2000 BC, this ancient monument consists of a ring of standing stones. Each stone measures approximately 13 feet high, seven feet wide. Even after years of research, the original purpose of Stonehenge remains a mystery, shrouded in the mists of time. Historians and archaeologists continue to debate its true function.

Senegambia

Africa's ancient circles

Over 1,000 stone circles dot the Senegambia region, extending across four countries: Gambia, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, and Senegal. These megaliths, built between the third century B.C. and the 16th century A.D., are some of Africa's most enigmatic historical monuments. As with Europe's mysterious stone circles, Africa's ancient megaliths have long baffled researchers. Who built them, and for what purpose, has remained a mystery—until now.

Astronomy

Alignments with astronomy

Many stone circles around the world show astronomical alignments. For example, at Stonehenge, the sun rises directly over a stone called the Heel Stone during the summer solstice. Likewise, some of West Africa's stone circles align with particular stars and constellations. These patterns suggest ancient peoples may have used these sites for astronomical observations or as calendars, tracking time.

Construction

The mystery of construction techniques

One enduring mystery surrounding megalithic structures is how ancient civilizations managed to transport and raise these colossal stones without the benefit of modern machinery. Theories suggest they used wooden rollers or sledges, which may have been lubricated with plant oils to reduce friction. In many cases, it is thought that whole communities would have had to come together for these monumental construction efforts, dedicating generations to the task.

Visiting tips

Tips for visiting megalithic sites

Before heading to a megalithic site, verify if you need to book in advance. Adhere to all local rules and limitations strictly. Consider engaging a local guide for a deeper experience; they can provide historical perspectives not mentioned in guidebooks. Wear comfortable footwear, as significant walking may be involved. Finally, carry water and snacks, especially if the site is located in a remote area with limited facilities.