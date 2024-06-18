Exploring Lima's ancient heart with this travel guide
Lima, the capital of Peru, is where past and present coexist. Beyond its bustling streets and modern facades, remnants of ancient civilizations are hidden. Exploring Lima's pre-Columbian historical landmarks offers a unique glimpse into the lives of those who lived here thousands of years before the Spanish conquerors arrived. This journey is essential for anyone interested in history and culture.
Step back in time at Huaca Pucllana
Located in Mirafres, Huaca Pucllana is an impressive adobe and clay pyramid built by the Lima Culture around 500 A.D. This ancient ceremonial center, significant for religious and administrative activities, allows visitors to explore its grandeur. Through guided tours in several languages, one can learn about the rituals and daily life that took place here centuries ago, offering a deep dive into historical culture.
Discover Pachacamac: The oracle's home
Situated about 30 kilometers southeast of Lima's city center, Pachacamac is an extensive archaeological complex overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Before the Spanish colonization, it was a principal religious center for indigenous peoples. The site encompasses temples dedicated to Pachacamac, the creator god. Its museum displays artifacts found during excavations, offering insights into the ancient Andean spirituality and architecture that characterized the region.
Uncover secrets at Huallamarca Pyramid
In the heart of San Isidro, one finds Huallamarca Pyramid - a restored adobe pyramid that dates back to pre-Inca times. Originally used for ceremonial purposes, it later became a burial site for local nobility. Today, visitors can climb to its top for panoramic views or explore its small museum which houses mummies, textiles, and pottery excavated from within.
Wander through Museo Larco's pre-Columbian art
No visit to Lima would be complete without exploring Museo Larco's extensive collection of pre-Columbian art. Housed in an 18th-century vice-royal building surrounded by beautiful gardens, it showcases over 45,000 artifacts including ceramics, textiles, and goldwork reflecting over 5,000 years of Peruvian history. Its famous erotic pottery collection offers a fascinating glimpse into ancient Andean cultures' views on sexuality.