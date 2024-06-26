In brief Simplifying... In brief Ride the historic Tram 28 in Lisbon to experience the city's charm.

Stop at Alfama, the oldest district, to soak in Portuguese culture and enjoy local cafes.

Exploring Lisbon on the historic Tram 28: A guide

By Anujj Trehaan 04:23 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Lisbon's Tram 28 is not just a mode of transport; it's a journey through time. This iconic yellow tram weaves through the city's most picturesque streets, offering an authentic glimpse into Lisbon's rich history and vibrant culture. From ancient neighborhoods to stunning viewpoints, the tram's route is a treasure trove of discoveries waiting to be explored.

Alfama

Step back in time in Alfama

The tram's journey through Alfama, Lisbon's oldest district, feels like traveling back centuries. The narrow, winding streets are lined with traditional Fado houses where soulful melodies tell tales of old Portugal. Stopping here allows travelers to immerse themselves in the heart of Portuguese culture, exploring historic sites and small, charming cafes that offer a taste of local life.

Viewpoint

Marvel at Miradouro de Santa Luzia

Riding on Tram 28, the Miradouro de Santa Luzia is a must-see. This viewpoint offers stunning views over Lisbon's terracotta rooftops toward the Tagus River, providing a picturesque scene. It's surrounded by lush gardens and adorned with traditional azulejos (ceramic tiles), making it an ideal spot for memorable photos and a peaceful break in the heart of the bustling city.

Monastery

Discover Sao Vicente de Fora Monastery

A stop at Sao Vicente de Fora Monastery reveals one of Lisbon's architectural marvels. This imposing building combines baroque and mannerist elements, housing not only religious artifacts but also an impressive collection of azulejos that depict Portuguese history. Visitors can explore its serene cloisters and climb up to its rooftop for another panoramic view of Lisbon.

Market

Experience the Feira da Ladra Market

The Feira da Ladra, or "Thieves' Market," positioned near the National Pantheon, unfolds an eclectic shopping scene every Tuesday and Saturday. It's a vibrant hub where both locals and tourists converge to scour for antiques, handcrafted items, vintage clothing, and distinctive souvenirs. This bustling market encapsulates Lisbon's lively essence and showcases its creative community, offering a unique glimpse into the city's spirited life.