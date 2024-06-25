In brief Simplifying... In brief Start your bike tour at Valencia's City of Arts and Sciences, then pedal through Turia Garden, enjoying playgrounds, fountains, and 18 unique bridges.

Explore Valencia's Turia Garden by bike

What's the story Valencia, Spain's third-largest city, boasts the Turia Garden. This nine-kilometer park, in a former riverbed, is an urban oasis with lush landscapes, sports areas, and cultural attractions. It's popular among locals and tourists for leisure and adventure. Biking through the garden offers a unique way to see the city's beauty, allowing visitors to cover more ground.

Start at the City of Arts and Sciences

Begin your bike tour at the City of Arts and Sciences, an architectural marvel at one end of Turia Garden. This complex hosts attractions like an interactive science museum and Europe's largest aquarium. Starting here offers a glimpse into Valencia's innovative spirit and positions you perfectly to explore the heart of the garden as you pedal onwards.

Discover playgrounds and fountains

As you bike further into Turia Garden, you'll encounter numerous playgrounds and fountains that beautifully dot the landscape. These spots are perfect for families seeking a leisurely break or anyone who appreciates the joyous sounds of children playing. The fountains, especially during the warmer summer months, provide a refreshing mist, making your cycling experience even more pleasant and enjoyable.

Cross the iconic bridges

Turia Garden is adorned with 18 bridges, each showcasing a range from historic stone to sleek modern designs. Every bridge narrates its own tale and flaunts a distinct architectural style, presenting unparalleled photo opportunities and views into Valencia's rich history. Biking across these bridges, you traverse through time amidst lush greenery set against the city's urban landscape, enhancing your cycling adventure.

Conclude at Bioparc Valencia

End your bike tour at Bioparc Valencia located at the western tip of Turia Garden. This innovative zoo is designed to immerse visitors into the animals' habitats rather than displaying them in traditional enclosures. It's a fitting finale to your journey through Turia Garden — from futuristic architecture to immersive natural experiences — highlighting Valencia's commitment to conservation and education.