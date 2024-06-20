In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a mouthwatering Spanish paella verduras by sautéing onions, garlic, bell peppers, and green beans in olive oil, then adding short-grain rice and spices.

Simmer with vegetable broth until the rice is tender and top with peas for a final touch.

Serve it straight from the pan, garnished with fresh parsley for an authentic experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Cook delicious Spanish paella verduras with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 12:20 pm Jun 20, 202412:20 pm

What's the story Paella, a vibrant, flavorful Spanish dish, comes in many versions. Today, we focus on the vegetarian and eggless paella verduras. Celebrating vegetables and spices, it brings Spanish culinary tradition to your table without meat or eggs. Originating from Valencia, paella is a symbol of Spanish cuisine globally. Let's get cooking and bring this vegetarian delight into your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather one cup of short-grain rice (Bomba or Arborio), two tablespoons olive oil, one large chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one sliced red and green bell pepper each, one-half cup green beans (trimmed) and frozen peas (thawed), three cups vegetable broth, one teaspoon crushed saffron threads and smoked paprika each, salt to taste, and fresh parsley for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by heating one tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet or paella pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic, sauteing until they are soft and translucent, roughly five minutes. Next, add the sliced red and green bell peppers along with the green beans to the pan. Cook for another five minutes, allowing them to soften slightly.

Step 2

Cooking rice with spices

Add the rice to the pan with the sauteed vegetables. Stir thoroughly, ensuring each grain is well coated with olive oil. Then, evenly sprinkle smoked paprika and crushed saffron threads over the rice and vegetable mixture. These spices are crucial for imparting paella verduras its distinctive color and rich aroma. Allow to cook for approximately two minutes before you proceed to add any liquid.

Step 3

Adding broth & simmering

Pour in vegetable broth slowly into your pan while stirring gently to combine all ingredients evenly. Once it starts boiling, reduce heat to low-medium so it simmers gently without stirring from this point forward—this helps achieve that coveted crispy bottom known as socarrat. Let it cook uncovered for about 20 minutes or until most liquid is absorbed.

Step 4

Final touches & serving

When rice is tender yet slightly al dente, scatter thawed peas over the top; cover with a lid or foil allowing them just enough time to warm through—about five more minutes off the heat should do it. Finally, garnish your paella verduras with freshly chopped parsley before serving directly from the pan family-style for an authentic experience.