In brief Simplifying... In brief Discover the magic of Dubrovnik with a stroll along its ancient city walls, offering stunning views of the Old Town and Adriatic Sea.

Take a ferry to the peaceful Lokrum Island, home to botanical gardens and peacocks, or visit the Gothic-Renaissance Rector's Palace, now a museum.

Don't forget to indulge in local cuisine, with unique dishes like squid ink risotto and fresh pastries, best enjoyed al fresco with a side of historic views. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Discover Dubrovnik's timeless charm with this travel guide

By Anujj Trehaan 03:11 pm Jun 17, 202403:11 pm

What's the story Dubrovnik, a breathtaking city on the Adriatic Sea, boasts a distinctive Old Town surrounded by massive stone walls completed in the 16th century. Its well-preserved buildings and streets stand as a testament to the city's rich history. This makes Dubrovnik an ideal destination for travelers eager for a mix of historical exploration and scenic beauty, offering a unique experience.

Recommendation 1

Walk the ancient city walls

Embarking on a walk along Dubrovnik's ancient city walls is an essential experience for any visitor. These historic fortifications stretch about two kilometers, offering unparalleled views of the Old Town and the shimmering Adriatic Sea. Completing the circuit takes roughly two hours, providing numerous opportunities for breathtaking photos and moments of awe at every turn, making it a memorable journey.

Recommendation 2

Explore Lokrum Island

Just a short ferry ride from Dubrovnik lies Lokrum Island, an oasis of tranquility and natural beauty. The island is home to botanical gardens, a monastery, and peacocks roaming freely. Visitors can enjoy swimming in crystal-clear waters or simply relax in this serene setting. It's an ideal spot for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a few hours.

Recommendation 3

Experience Rector's Palace

Rector's Palace is a masterpiece of Gothic-Renaissance architecture that once served as the seat of government in Dubrovnik. Today, it houses a museum showcasing artifacts that tell tales of the city's past governance and daily life during its period as a republic. The palace's harmonious blend of architectural styles makes it one of Dubrovnik's most photogenic buildings.

Recommendation 4

Savor local cuisine

No visit to Dubrovnik would be complete without indulging in its local cuisine. The city offers numerous eateries where travelers can savor traditional dishes such as black risotto made from squid ink or enjoy freshly baked pastries from local bakeries. Dining al fresco while soaking up views of historic streets or the sea adds an unforgettable flavor to every meal.