This tram ride is a perfect blend of history, culture, and breathtaking views, making it a must-do in Lisbon.

Explore Lisbon via Tram 28 with this travel guide

By Anujj Trehaan 12:13 pm Jun 20, 202412:13 pm

What's the story Lisbon's historic Tram 28 is more than just a mode of transportation; it's a journey through time. Winding through the city's most picturesque streets, this tram offers an unparalleled view of Lisbon's charm, from its ancient ruins to vibrant neighborhoods. It's an essential experience for anyone wanting to dive deep into the heart and soul of Portugal's capital.

Alfama

The heart of Alfama District

The tram meanders through Alfama, one of Lisbon's oldest areas, renowned for its narrow lanes and historic buildings. Riding through Alfama offers a journey back in time, showcasing medieval architecture and lively local markets. It's the perfect spot to disembark and delve into Lisbon's rich history, including a visit to the famous Sao Jorge Castle, which provides breathtaking views over the city.

Feira da Ladra

Feira da Ladra: A market like no other

Feira da Ladra, or "Thieves' Market," is a highlight of the Tram 28 route. This bustling flea market offers everything from vintage clothes to antique items. Open twice a week, it's perfect for those wanting to bring a piece of Lisbon home. The market showcases the city's eclectic spirit and vibrant community life, making it a must-visit for travelers.

Graça

Graca District: A blend of old and new

As Tram 28 ascends toward the Graca district, passengers are treated to stunning panoramic views of Lisbon. This area beautifully melds tradition with modernity, featuring historical landmarks beside contemporary cafes and shops. A notable highlight is the Miradouro da Senhora do Monte viewpoint, offering one of Lisbon's most spectacular sunsets, making it a memorable part of the journey.

Estrela Basilica

Estrela Basilica: An architectural marvel

Toward the end of its route, Tram 28 passes by the majestic Estrela Basilica. With its imposing dome and intricate baroque facade, this basilica is not only an architectural wonder but also holds significant religious importance in Lisbon. The lush gardens surrounding it provide a peaceful retreat from the bustling city streets, making it an ideal spot for reflection or simply enjoying nature.