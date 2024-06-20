In brief Simplifying... In brief Shanghai, a city known for its skyscrapers, also boasts a rich history, vibrant street food scene, lush parks, and a thriving art community.

A guide to exploring Shanghai's popular skyscrapers

Jun 20, 2024

What's the story Shanghai is often seen merely as a skyline filled with skyscrapers. Yet, this bustling metropolis is a fusion of ancient traditions and cutting-edge innovations. Beyond its modern architectural marvels lies a rich cultural heritage and a lively street life. The city's towering structures are just the surface; underneath, there's a vibrant world of history and tradition waiting to be discovered.

History & Culture

Beyond the glass giants

Contrary to popular belief, Shanghai's essence isn't confined to its towering skyscrapers. The city's historical districts, like the French Concession, offer a glimpse into its colonial past with their tree-lined avenues and European-style buildings. Meanwhile, ancient temples such as the Jing'an Temple stand as serene reminders of Shanghai's deep-rooted spiritual culture amidst the urban chaos, enriching the city's cultural tapestry.

Culinary delights

A gastronomic journey

Shanghai's culinary scene astonishes many with its variety, extending beyond upscale eateries in towering structures. The street food markets, especially the vibrant one in Old Town, serve up authentic Shanghainese delights such as xiaolongbao (soup dumplings) and jianbing (Chinese crepes). These lively markets are not just about savoring delicious fare; they also offer a genuine slice of local life.

Nature & Parks

Green escapes

The belief that Shanghai is devoid of greenery is a misconception. The city is home to numerous parks and gardens, where locals often practice tai chi at the break of dawn or take leisurely strolls as the sun sets. Among these, Fuxing Park, located in the French Concession area, stands out for its exquisite floral displays and designs that echo traditional Chinese gardens.

Contemporary art

Artistic alleys

Shanghai's vibrant art scene defies the notion that its culture is merely a backdrop to commerce. The M50 district, once a textile mill, now serves as a thriving art community. This area is a haven for contemporary Chinese art, offering visitors a chance to explore galleries filled with avant-garde sculptures and experimental paintings, showcasing the city's lively and dynamic artistic spirit.