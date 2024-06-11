Next Article

Exploring Lisbon on the historic Tram 28

By Anujj Trehaan 06:17 pm Jun 11, 202406:17 pm

What's the story Lisbon's Tram 28 is more than just a mode of transport; it represents a journey through time. This iconic yellow tram elegantly weaves its way through the city's most picturesque neighborhoods, offering passengers an authentic glimpse into Lisbon's rich history and vibrant culture. Being an affordable way to explore, it enjoys popularity among both locals and tourists alike.

Starting point

Start at Martim Moniz

Your journey starts at Martim Moniz Square, a vibrant area celebrated for its multicultural vibe. This is where you'll find Tram 28's first stop. To avoid the long lines and ensure a seat by the window for clear views of the city as you climb its hills, it's wise to begin your adventure early in the morning.

Historic heart

Glide through Alfama

As the tram clatters into Alfama, Lisbon's oldest district, you're transported back in time. The narrow streets, lined with ancient houses adorned with azulejos (ceramic tiles), weave tales of old Lisbon. Have your camera ready for the majestic Sao Vicente de Fora monastery and the breathtaking panoramic vistas from the Santa Luzia viewpoint. This journey through Alfama immerses you in the city's historical depth.

Scenic stops

Explore Estrela and Campo de Ourique

After leaving Alfama, Tram 28 escorts you toward the areas of Estrela and Campo de Ourique. Make sure not to miss visiting the Estrela Basilica, a stunning example of Lisbon's religious architecture. Further on, in Campo de Ourique, disembark to wander through its delightful market. This spot is ideal for savoring local foods away from the usual tourist paths, offering a more authentic experience.

Final destination

End at Prazeres Cemetery

The journey concludes at Prazeres Cemetery, renowned for its ornate tombs and tranquil ambiance. While not a conventional tourist destination, Prazeres provides a unique window into Portuguese history and culture with its elaborate memorials and distinctive architecture. This final stop offers a serene finale to the vibrant exploration experienced on Tram twenty-eight, encapsulating a reflective moment of peace.