These books provide a roadmap to a more mindful and peaceful existence.

Read these books

Exploring mindfulness through literature: Books you should read

By Anujj Trehaan 03:39 pm Jul 04, 202403:39 pm

What's the story Mindfulness, the practice of being present and fully engaged, has ancient, multicultural roots. It's popular for managing stress, improving mental health, and enhancing life quality. Literature offers a unique way to explore these concepts, providing insights and stories that deepen understanding and practice. These books blend mindfulness mantras with storytelling, appealing to readers of all ages.

Book 1

'Journey into mindfulness'

The Miracle of Mindfulness by Thich Nhat Hanh is an essential read for anyone interested in mindfulness. This book serves as both an introduction to the concept and a guide on how to incorporate mindfulness into daily life. Thich Nhat Hanh's simple yet profound teachings are illustrated through practical exercises and anecdotes, making it accessible for readers of all ages.

Book 2

'Wherever You Go, There You Are'

Wherever You Go, There You Are by Jon Kabat-Zinn breaks down the practice of mindfulness in a way that is easy to understand and apply. Kabat-Zinn emphasizes the importance of living in the moment and provides readers with tools to bring awareness to every aspect of their lives. This book encourages readers to embrace mindfulness as a lifestyle rather than just a meditation practice.

Book 3

'The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse'

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy is a touching exploration of life, friendship, love, and kindness. Its beautiful illustrations and meaningful dialogue remind us to cherish the present and find happiness in the simple things. It's a universally appealing story, perfect for anyone seeking light and warmth in the rapid pace of today's world.

Book 4

'Siddhartha'

Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse is a classic novel that explores the journey of self-discovery through the eyes of Siddhartha during the time of Gautama Buddha. It delves into themes such as seeking knowledge, understanding oneself, love, loss, and ultimately finding peace within. This narrative invites readers to reflect on their own path toward enlightenment through mindful living.