In brief Simplifying... In brief Dive into the world of adventure-fantasy novels that transport young readers to parallel universes.

From C.S. Lewis's Narnia, Neil Gaiman's London Below, V.E. Schwab's parallel Londons, to Seanan McGuire's home for wayward children, these books offer thrilling journeys filled with bravery, self-discovery, and a longing for home.

Each novel presents a unique world, teaching valuable lessons while keeping readers on the edge of their seats. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Read these books

Exploring parallel worlds: Adventure-fantasy novels for young readers

By Anujj Trehaan 01:17 pm Jun 19, 202401:17 pm

What's the story Parallel worlds have always captivated readers, offering a glimpse into realms where the impossible becomes a reality. This theme holds a special appeal in adventure-fantasy books aimed at young readers, as the journey through these worlds often mirrors their own personal journey of growth and self-discovery. Here are some enthralling reads that transport young minds to these extraordinary places, igniting their imagination.

Book 1

'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis is a classic that introduces readers to Narnia through a wardrobe. Four siblings embark on an adventure in a land where animals talk, and an eternal winter prevails. Their quest to defeat the White Witch, with the help of Aslan, a noble lion, teaches vital lessons about bravery, loyalty, and redemption.

Book 2

'Neverwhere'

Neverwhere by Neil Gaiman explores London Below, a mysterious realm beneath London Above. When Richard Mayhew helps a wounded girl named Door, he finds himself invisible in his own world and embarks on a journey through this dark and fantastical underworld. Filled with strange allies and terrifying enemies, it's a modern fairy tale about heroism and discovering one's true self.

Book 3

'A Darker Shade of Magic'

A Darker Shade of Magic by V.E. Schwab takes readers on a journey with Kell, a rare magician who can travel between parallel Londons: Red, Grey, White, and the lost Black London. Tasked with carrying messages between royals and smuggling artifacts, Kell's life changes when he meets Delilah Bard, who entangles him in a daring adventure across these distinct worlds.

Book 4

'Every Heart A Doorway'

Every Heart A Doorway by Seanan McGuire delves into Eleanor West's Home for Wayward Children—where children who've returned from other worlds find solace among others like them but long to return to their true homes in those other worlds. This novel explores identity and belonging through its diverse cast of characters navigating their way back to their respective fantastical lands.