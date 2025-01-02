Summarize Simplifying... In short Venture into the ancient, mysterious underground tunnels of Qohaito, Eritrea, where you'll navigate narrow, dark corridors to discover relics of the Aksumite civilization.

Remember to pack essentials, hire a local guide, and respect the site's preservation efforts by not touching or taking anything.

Arrive early, follow your guide, keep noise levels low, and leave only footprints to ensure a memorable and respectful visit. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Exploring Qohaito's underground marvels

By Simran Jeet 11:37 am Jan 02, 202511:37 am

What's the story The ancient city of Qohaito in Eritrea holds the secrets of a civilization that flourished thousands of years ago. Among its ruins, the underground tunnels, locally known as guayla, are a mysterious and fascinating feature. These subterranean passages, thought to be used for storage and protection from invaders, provide a unique window into the past. This article explores why venturing into these tunnels is an adventure you won't forget.

Preparation

Preparing for the journey

Before venturing into the mysteries of Qohaito's underground tunnels, there are a few key things to keep in mind. The area is quite remote and facilities are limited, so pack plenty of water, snacks, and wear comfortable clothing. Most importantly, it's highly recommended to hire a local guide. They're invaluable not just for navigating the tunnels, but also for providing insights into the rich history of the site.

History

The significance of the tunnels

The underground tunnels at Qohaito aren't just architectural marvels - they are portals to the past. Archaeologists say these structures date back to the Aksumite civilization, underlining their strategic significance in ancient times. Walking through these tunnels, one can almost feel the echoes of history and picture the bustle of a bygone era.

Experience

What to expect underground

Exploring the tunnels is an adventurous and demanding experience. The corridors are narrow and occasionally low, forcing explorers to crouch or even crawl. It is pitch black inside, so a flashlight is a must. Despite these challenges, the journey is well worth it. You will be rewarded with glimpses of ancient carvings and relics, echoes of a forgotten time.

Preservation

Conservation efforts

The ancient Qohaito archaeological site, including its mysterious underground tunnels, is a fragile and precious part of Eritrea's cultural heritage that needs to be preserved for future generations. Visitors are urged to show respect by refraining from touching or taking any objects or artifacts discovered within the tunnels. Photography may be prohibited in some areas to prevent damage to sensitive remains.

Advice

Tips for a memorable visit

To ensure your exploration of Qohaito's underground tunnels is both unforgettable and respectful, consider these tips: Arrive early to beat the heat. The cooler morning temperatures will make your visit more comfortable. Follow your guide closely. Don't shout or make loud noises, as sounds can be amplified in enclosed spaces. Most importantly, leave nothing behind but footprints. This way, future generations can also enjoy the wonder of this ancient site.