Summarize Simplifying... In short Hokkaido's countryside turns into a purple paradise from late June to early August, thanks to its vast lavender fields, with Farm Tomita being the epicenter.

Visitors can indulge in lavender-infused treats, learn about lavender oil extraction, and enjoy the scenic beauty from the Furano-Biei Norokko Train.

Don't miss the charming towns like Biei, offering a blend of local culture, art, and tranquil landscapes, perfect for photography enthusiasts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Unveiling Hokkaido's lavender fields and vintage railways

By Anujj Trehaan 12:37 pm Dec 27, 202412:37 pm

What's the story Hokkaido, Japan, holds secrets beyond its renowned snow festivals and seafood delicacies. Come summer, the island blooms into a painter's palette of lavender fields, while heritage railroads invite you on a journey back in time. Let this guide navigate you to these hidden gems. Experience Hokkaido's natural beauty and historical charm from a whole new perspective!

Lavender season

Stroll through fragrant lavender fields

From late June to early August, Hokkaido's countryside transforms into a sea of purple as vast lavender fields reach full bloom. Furano, particularly Farm Tomita, is the heart of this floral wonder. Visitors can stroll through the fragrant lavender, enjoy lavender-infused ice cream, and take beautiful photos. Plus, the farm offers workshops where you can learn how to extract lavender oil.

Heritage railways

Ride the nostalgic rails

Hokkaido's heritage railways, including the Furano-Biei Norokko Train, transport you back in time. This seasonal train runs between Asahikawa and Furano during lavender season, offering views of the rural countryside and flower fields from its open-sided vintage coaches. It's the ideal way to enjoy the area's scenic landscapes while experiencing the bloom.

Cultural exploration

Discover historical towns along the way

While you are busy discovering Hokkaido's lavender fields and heritage railroads, don't forget to check out the charming towns along the way like Biei. This town, with its rolling hills and patchwork fields, is not just a place for beautiful landscapes. You'll also find cafes and art galleries in old farm buildings. It's a perfect destination for travelers seeking to experience local culture amidst tranquil scenery.

Photography tips

Capture Hokkaido's summer beauty on camera

Hokkaido's summer is a postcard-perfect symphony of nature and history. Stroll amidst fragrant lavender fields, journey on picturesque heritage trains, and discover charming towns echoing with past melodies. These curated experiences immerse you in Hokkaido's pulsating summer tranquility, etching memories in the heart of time. Perfect for capturing photographs, the gentle glow of early mornings or late afternoons paints the island in ethereal hues.