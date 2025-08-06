Visiting Varanasi? Savor these authentic dishes

Varanasi , a city with a spiritual aura and a vibrant culture, has a unique culinary experience to offer. While kachori and chai are popular breakfast options, the streets of the city conceal some other delightful morning treats. These lesser-known options give an insight into the local flavors and traditions that characterize Varanasi's food scene. Exploring these hidden gems can give you an authentic taste of the city's rich culinary heritage.

Sweet delight Savoring jalebi with rabri Jalebi with rabri is another sweet breakfast option locals love. The crispy jalebi is served with creamy rabri, and the delightful contrast of textures and flavors just works. You can find this combo at small street stalls where the vendors make it fresh every morning. The sweetness of jalebi is in perfect harmony with the richness of rabri, making it a popular choice among everyone who prefers starting their day on a sweet note.

Seasonal treat Discovering malaiyo in winter Only available during winter months, malaiyo is a seasonal delicacy of Varanasi. Prepared by churning milk until it is frothy and light, the dish is flavored with saffron and cardamom. Served in earthen pots, the airy texture of malaiyo melts in your mouth. A treat straight from the roots, malaiyo is a testimony to the city's culinary creativity and what Varanasi's winter mornings taste like.

Light meal Enjoying poha for breakfast Poha is another breakfast option that is winning hearts on Varanasi's streets. Made from flattened rice cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts, poha makes for a light yet delicious meal to kickstart your day. Vendors usually serve the dish garnished with fresh coriander leaves and lemon wedges to add more zestiness to it. Its simplicity makes poha an ideal option for those who want something lighter than heavy breakfasts.