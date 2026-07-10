Using banana leaves for serving food is a sustainable practice

The benefits of serving food on banana leaves

By Vinita Jain 11:05 am Jul 10, 202611:05 am

What's the story

In India, banana leaves are traditionally used to serve food, a practice that dates back centuries. Not only is it an eco-friendly alternative, but it is also culturally significant, representing prosperity and respect for nature. The practice is still prevalent in many parts of the country during festivals, weddings, and special occasions. Using banana leaves for serving food is an integral part of Indian hospitality and tradition.