Festive fun: Cooking with candy canes

By Simran Jeet 11:26 am Dec 05, 202411:26 am

What's the story Candy canes are no longer confined to the branches of your Christmas tree or used simply as cute stirrers in your hot chocolate. These peppermint treats have become the secret ingredient to infusing a festive touch into all your dishes. Perfect for holiday cooking and baking, using candy canes doesn't just add a cool minty flavor, but also brings a burst of cheerful color to your yuletide spread.

Bark

Peppermint bark perfection

Peppermint bark is a holiday classic combining the crunch of candy canes with the velvety richness of chocolate. Simply melt your choice of dark or white chocolate, spread it onto a baking sheet, and sprinkle with crushed candy canes before it sets. After it hardens, break it into pieces for a delicious, no-bake treat that's great for gifting or snacking.

Hot chocolate

Candy cane hot chocolate

Take your hot chocolate to the next level by mixing crushed candy canes right into the drink. As they melt, they add a refreshing peppermint twist that perfectly balances the rich cocoa flavor. For an extra dash of holiday cheer, top your mug with whipped cream and more candy cane pieces or use a whole candy cane as a stirrer.

Cheesecake

Minty cheesecake swirls

Baking enthusiasts, listen up! Adding crushed candy canes to your cheesecake batter not only creates gorgeous red swirls but also infuses a refreshing minty flavor into every bite. Just sprinkle some crushed candy over your cheesecake batter before baking or stir it in for a consistent burst of peppermint goodness. This cool, crisp flavor complements the creamy richness of cheesecake perfectly.

Brownies

Refreshing peppermint brownies

Add a holiday twist to classic brownies by stirring crushed candy canes into the batter before baking. The minty candy canes add a refreshing contrast to the rich chocolate, making these brownies a standout treat on any holiday dessert table. For an extra-special indulgence, serve warm brownies with a scoop of peppermint ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. Yummy!

Salad topping

Festive salad topping

Want to bring a dash of holiday magic to your salads? Try sprinkling some finely crushed candy canes on top as a fun and festive "salad glitter." The gentle minty sweetness actually complements fresh greens and vinaigrette dressings, adding a pop of flavor and color to your meal. This secret ingredient will definitely spark curiosity and smiles at your Christmas dinner!