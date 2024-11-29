Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan South Indian uttapam by mixing rice flour, semolina, all-purpose flour, and vegan yogurt into a thick batter.

While it rests, chop your favorite veggies for a personalized topping.

Cook the batter in a greased pan, sprinkle your veggies, and flip when golden brown.

Serve hot with coconut chutney or sambar for a delicious, Insta-worthy meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Refer to this vegan South Indian uttapam recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 12:04 pm Nov 29, 202412:04 pm

What's the story Uttapam, the thick, pancake-like staple of South India, has been gracing breakfast tables for centuries. Crafted traditionally from rice and lentil batter, it's a versatile canvas for vibrant veggie toppings. Our version stays true to the original but is vegan and eggless to suit modern dietary preferences. Ready to master this ancient art? Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

The ingredients you need to prepare vegan uttapam include one cup rice flour, one-half cup semolina (rava), one-half cup all-purpose flour, one cup sour curd (vegan yogurt), water as needed to make batter, salt to taste, one finely chopped onion, one finely chopped tomato, one-quarter cup grated carrot, two finely chopped green chilies (optional), fresh coriander leaves for garnishing, and oil for cooking.

Step 1

Prepare the batter

In a large mixing bowl, combine rice flour, semolina, and all-purpose flour. Add the vegan yogurt and stir well to avoid lumps. Gradually add water until the batter is thick but pourable, similar to pancake batter. Season with salt to taste. Let it rest for an hour. This step is crucial as it allows the semolina to soften and swell, which is key to achieving the perfect uttapam texture.

Step 2

Customize your toppings

While your batter is resting, unleash your inner artist by prepping your vibrant veggie toppings! Finely chop onions, tomatoes, carrots, and green chilies (if you're feeling adventurous) This step lets everyone customize their uttapam masterpiece to their taste or diet. It's not just a meal - it's an art form where every piece (or should we say, pancake) is one-of-a-kind.

Step 3

Cook your uttapam

Heat a non-stick pan over medium flame and lightly grease it with oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and gently spread it into a thick pancake shape. Sprinkle your choice of vegetables over the top along with some fresh coriander leaves. Drizzle a little oil around the edges and cook on medium heat until the bottom turns golden brown.

Step 4

Serve hot

Once golden brown on one side, flip gently using a spatula and cook the other side till golden brown. Make sure the vegetables are slightly caramelized but still retain their crunch. Serve it hot with coconut chutney or sambar. It won't be just super delicious but also Insta-worthy - a true reflection of your culinary skills in preparing vegan South Indian uttapam.